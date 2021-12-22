Chilliest day of the week, but that warming trend is about to blow into town

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a beautiful, but the chilliest day of the week. Temperatures inch up Thursday afternoon, and are cranked to at least 60 degrees starting Friday in time for Christmas Eve. Stronger gusts move in that warmth, ahead of scattered rain at time for next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with scattered clouds and areas of fog. It’s a cold start to the day, with a low around 32 degrees.

It is a chilly and sunny day. So, it looks great, but the high is only around 45 degrees. The breeze gives a little chill for you as well. Stay bundled up!

Tonight is even colder, with the clear, calm conditions. We’re dropping to around 26 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is also sunny, but has an impressive warm-up to around 55 degrees. That’s a few degrees above average, with a light breeze out of the southwest in the afternoon.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are around 60 degrees, with extra clouds. The rain chances are looking to stay spotty Friday evening through midday Saturday. Gusts can knock around those outdoor decorations, as the wind increases Friday. We’ll have gusts up to 30 mph Friday, still 35 mph at times Friday night, and up to 40 mph gusts at times Saturday.

Gusty wind at times Christmas (WVLT)

A few showers move in Saturday night, and are spotty into Sunday morning. Then back to a partly cloudy view, with a high of 64 degrees. Gusts back off, so this is a good looking afternoon for kids to play outside.

While next week comes with scattered showers at times, we’re still in the mid 60s Monday and Tuesday. The showers look to increase Monday, and then be on and off most of next week. Even beyond the First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re seeing some more rain at times through the end of the week.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

