Advertisement

Cold night with the warming trend starting Thursday

Meteorologist Paige Noel has a close look at your holiday forecast.
More sunshine and warmer Thursday
More sunshine and warmer Thursday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a cold start Thursday, temperatures will be mild. The warm up continues as we head into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight will be very cold with mostly clear skies and temperatures dropping to 26 degrees.

The sunshine continues Thursday and after that cold start, we’ll warm up nicely to about 55 degrees. That’s a few degrees above average, with a light breeze out of the southwest in the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are around 60 degrees, with extra clouds. The rain chances are looking to stay spotty Friday overnight into early Saturday. Gusts can knock around those outdoor decorations, as the wind increases Friday. We’ll have gusts up to 30 mph Friday, still 35 mph at times Friday night, and up to 40 mph gusts at times Saturday.

Mild and breezy Christmas Eve
Mild and breezy Christmas Eve(WVLT)

A few showers move in Saturday night and are spotty into Sunday morning. Then back to a partly cloudy view, with a high of 64 degrees. Gusts back off, so this is a good looking afternoon for kids to play outside.

While next week comes with scattered showers at times, we’re still in the mid-60s Monday and Tuesday. The showers look to increase Monday and then be on and off most of next week. Even beyond the First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re seeing some more rain at times through the end of the week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Wednesday evening's 8-day planner
Wednesday evening's 8-day planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD is attempting to identify the pictured woman.
KPD identifies woman following deadly assault at Pilot gas station
Dolly Parton and Johnnie Crawford during the taping of Good Morning America at Dollywood in...
One of Dollywood’s longest employees passes away
Cosby High School
Cosby High School teacher, coach suspended following child pornography charges
Ernie Grunfeld, a star player for University of Tennessee basketball.
Painful family history motivated U.T. basketball legend’s performance on court
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana

Latest News

Chilly but sunny today
Chilliest day of the week, but that warming trend is about to blow into town
Chilly for now
First Alert Forecast: Chilly today but a string of days in the 60s ahead
One more cold day
One more cold day before the warmer temperatures arrive
Slowly getting warmer ahead of smaller rain chances
Slowly getting warmer ahead of smaller rain chances