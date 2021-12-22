Coping with grief during the holidays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Holidays are a joyous time for some but not all. While others are celebrating being together, some are grieving those lost and coping with their first holiday season without their loved ones.

Some of those names can be found inside the City County Building where the group Hope for Victims has a remembrance tree.

A therapist at Healing Hearts, Suzanne Robertson, explained how grief can take a heavy toll on the one’s left behind, especially during the holidays.

“Changing expectations is really important,” said Robertson. “Going into the holidays knowing things might look different: there may not be the same about of people there, there may not be the same amount of money.”

She said one way to incorporate their memory is by doing something they liked to do during the holidays.

