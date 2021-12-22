Advertisement

Coping with grief during the holidays

Suzanne Robertson, a therapist at Healing Hearts, said one way to incorporate a loved one’s memory is by doing something they liked to do during the holidays.
Suzanne Robertson, a therapist at Healing Hearts, said one way to incorporate their memory is...
Suzanne Robertson, a therapist at Healing Hearts, said one way to incorporate their memory is by doing something they liked to do during the holidays.(Loren Ryland)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Holidays are a joyous time for some but not all. While others are celebrating being together, some are grieving those lost and coping with their first holiday season without their loved ones.

Some of those names can be found inside the City County Building where the group Hope for Victims has a remembrance tree.

A therapist at Healing Hearts, Suzanne Robertson, explained how grief can take a heavy toll on the one’s left behind, especially during the holidays.

“Changing expectations is really important,” said Robertson. “Going into the holidays knowing things might look different: there may not be the same about of people there, there may not be the same amount of money.”

She said one way to incorporate their memory is by doing something they liked to do during the holidays.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD is attempting to identify the pictured woman.
KPD identifies woman following deadly assault at Pilot gas station
Dolly Parton and Johnnie Crawford during the taping of Good Morning America at Dollywood in...
One of Dollywood’s longest employees passes away
Cosby High School
Cosby High School teacher, coach suspended following child pornography charges
Ernie Grunfeld, a star player for University of Tennessee basketball.
Painful family history motivated U.T. basketball legend’s performance on court
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana

Latest News

A spokesperson for Knox Co. told WVLT News that Dr. Martha Buchanan wasn’t actually leaving...
Statewide COVID-19 status, Dr. Martha Buchanan under contract thru March
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus numbers in Tennessee | TDOH releases year-end data
Johnnie Crawford passed away Saturday at 94. She had worked at Dollywood for over 30 years.
Dollywood Legend Dies at 94
More sunshine and warmer Thursday
Cold night with the warming trend starting Thursday