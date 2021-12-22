Coronavirus numbers in Tennessee | TDOH releases year-end data
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health releases daily data on COVID-19 cases in the state.
Each day, the health department releases numbers on deaths, cases, recoveries, and hospitalizations. Hospitalizations are updated on a 24-hour delay, however. According to the state website, this is because the data is dynamic and changes as hospitals learn more about their patients.
December 22, 2021
The Tennessee Department of Health released year-end information on COVID-19 across the state Wednesday. Dr. Lisa Piercey with the department gave an update on the data.
The data included information on how COVID-19 affected the state in 2021 and a preview of the state’s 2022 operation priorities.
“Year-end data reconciliation is an important step to ensure the public has an accurate view of how COVID-19 has affected our state this year and also identify areas where the department can improve services,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “Data reporting for COVID-19 is unique, as it is the only infectious disease where real-time progression is tracked from positive test to death, compared to typical monthly or annual reports.”
State officials released data on testing, reported cases and vaccines for the year of 2021:
- Total Tests: 5,394,058
- Total Cases Reported: 762,964
- Total Vaccines Administered: 8,280,246
Tennessee officials have run into some challenges with reporting COVID-19 cases, Dr. Piercey said. She mentioned that those that do at-home COVID-19 testing are not entered into the state system, so positive cases are not added immediately.
According to Dr. Piercey, around 80% of COVID cases in Tennessee are the Omicron variant, which she said is more contagious, but less severe, than the Delta variant. She also said that the Omicron strain of COVID-19 can have different symptoms, like no loss of taste or smell. Because of this, she said, those infected might not think they have COVID-19.
Dr. Piercey also stressed the importance of vaccinations. Only one type of monoclonal antibody treatment is effective against the Omicron variant, she said, and it is hard to come by.
Dr. Piercey also gave an insight into what the state plans to do in 2022. Currently, the state reports daily COVID-19 numbers. In 2022, the state will switch to weekly reporting, she said.
December 17, 2021
The Knox County Health Department announced Friday that a case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant was confirmed in Knox County.
Active Cases in Tennessee: 38,584
Deaths statewide: 17,939
Current hospitalizations in Tennessee: 1,080
Total vaccinations: 3,923,075
December 16, 2021
Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot that can cause rare but serious blood clots, U.S. health officials said Thursday.
Active Cases in Tennessee: 38,366
Deaths statewide: 17,900
Current hospitalizations in Tennessee: 1,068
Total vaccinations: 3,919,218
December 14, 2021
This year’s holiday season was supposed to be a do-over for last year’s subdued celebrations. Instead it’s turning into a redux of restrictions, cancellations and rising angst over the never-ending pandemic.
Active Cases in Tennessee: 38,858
Deaths statewide: 17,768
Current hospitalizations in Tennessee: 1,065
Total vaccinations: 3,911,104
December 13, 2021
The Shelby County Health Department confirmed two cases of the omicron variant were identified Saturday in Shelby County. The Tennessee Department of Health recommends you get a booster dose of the vaccine to fight the omicron variant.
Active Cases in Tennessee: 38,765
Deaths statewide: 17,729
Current hospitalizations in Tennessee: 1,022
Total vaccinations: 3,909,739
December 9, 2021
The FDA approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster for teens as young as 16 Thursday. Active COVID-19 cases in Tennessee continued to rise from Wednesday to Thursday.
Active Cases in Tennessee: 36,445
Deaths statewide: 17,676
Current hospitalizations in Tennessee: 976
Total vaccinations: 3,892,936
December 6, 2021
Officials with the Tennessee Department of Health held a press conference Monday on the state of COVID-19 in Tennessee. Dr. Lisa Piercey spoke on the Omicron variant of the virus.
Active Cases in Tennessee: 33,902
Deaths statewide: 17,399
Current hospitalizations in Tennessee: 879
Total vaccinations: 3,880,300
December 3, 2021
On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID antibody treatment for children. New data released from the TDOH reported that of all infants born between Mar. 1, 2020, and Oct. 31, 2021, six percent (7,785) showed signs of maternal COVID-19 infection during pregnancy.
Active Cases in Tennessee: 33,072
Deaths statewide: 17,296
Current hospitalizations in Tennessee: 862
Total vaccinations: 3,863,663
December 2, 2021
Active cases in Tennessee have increased but hospitalizations have decreased. With the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, WVLT News spoke to Tennessee Department of Health officials on how they are preparing to address the new Omicron COVID-19 variant in the state. Department officials said TDOH Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey had been briefed by federal officials on the variant and encouraging Tennesseans to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
In Knox County, only 15 ICU beds are open.
Active Cases in Tennessee: 31,878
Deaths statewide: 17,196
Current hospitalizations in Tennessee: 851
Total vaccinations: 3,858,740
December 1, 2021
Tennessee’s vaccination and booster numbers are on the rise as the state heads into the holiday season. Tennessee health officials have now given out 769,857 COVID-19 booster shots.
Active Cases in Tennessee: 30,946
Deaths statewide: 17,044
Current hospitalizations in Tennessee: 853
Total vaccinations: 3,852,908
November 30, 2021
Tennessee health officials released a statement on the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 Tuesday. According to TDOH officials, there is no indication the Omicron variant is more transmissible or vaccine-resistant than the Delta variant.
Tennessee has also surpassed 17,000 deaths due to COVID-19, with a total of 17,001. Active cases have fallen, however.
Active Cases in Tennessee: 30,326
Deaths statewide: 17,001
Current hospitalizations in Tennessee: 828
Total vaccinations: 3,846,058
November 23, 2021
Active Cases in Tennessee: 30,932
Deaths statewide: 16,861
Current hospitalizations in Tennessee: 720
Total vaccinations: 3,820,574
November 22, 2021
Active cases in Tennessee have risen above 30,000 cases. The total is now 30,418 active cases. This comes as many Tennesseans are hoping to get a head start on travel for the holiday season.
Current hospitalization has also risen above 700 over the weekend.
More than 90% of federal workers received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday’s deadline set by President Joe Biden.
Active Cases in Tennessee: 30,418
Deaths statewide: 16,829
Current hospitalizations in Tennessee: 712
Total vaccinations: 3,810,865
November 17, 2021
Cases are continuing to rise in Tennessee as the holiday season approaches. Cases in Tennessee increased by over 500 in Tennessee.
Active Cases in Tennessee: 29,395
Deaths statewide: 16,789
Current hospitalizations in Tennessee: 694
Total vaccinations: 3,791,618
November 15, 2021
Active cases rose over the weekend according to new data from the state health department. The current number of active cases is now 28,379 cases.
Deaths are also down both statewide and in Knox County.
Tennessee’s new wide-ranging law against COVID-19 prevention mandates hit a snag Sunday when a federal judge appeared to temporarily halt its implementation of strict limits on mask mandates in schools as they apply in at least three counties.
Officials with several East Tennessee hospital systems including Covenant Health, Blount Memorial Hospital, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Sweetwater Hospital Association and The University of Tennessee Medical Center announced last week that they plan to require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Active Cases in Tennessee: 28,379
Deaths statewide: 16,668
Current hospitalizations in Tennessee: 687
Total vaccinations: 3,769,393
November 11, 2021
Covenant Health officials announced to their employees Wednesday that they plan to comply with President Biden’s order that employees be fully vaccinated by early January next year. Officials with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital will also be complying, according to a representative with the hospital system.
Active cases in Tennessee increased slightly, but hospitalizations dropped.
Active Cases in Tennessee: 27,870
Deaths statewide: 16,630
Current hospitalizations in Tennessee: 729
Total vaccinations: 3,741,698
November 10, 2021
Active COVID-19 cases continue to drop from yesterday. Cases are now at a new total of 27,526.
About 900,000 kids aged 5 to 11 will have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in their first week of eligibility, the White House said Wednesday, providing the first glimpse at the pace of the school-aged vaccination campaign.
Active Cases in Tennessee: 27,526
Deaths statewide: 16,601
Current hospitalizations in Tennessee: 746
Total vaccinations: 3,735,744
November 8, 2021
Active COVID-19 cases have dropped below 28,000 cases over the weekend. The new total is now 27,838 cases.
Hospitalization have also dropped below 800 over the weekend.
More than a year and a half after COVID-19 concerns prompted the U.S. to close its borders to international travelers from countries including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom and much of Europe, restrictions are shifting to focus on vaccine status.
Beginning Monday, bans on travel from specific countries are over. The U.S. will allow in international travelers, but they must be vaccinated — with a few exceptions.
Active Cases in Tennessee: 27,838
Deaths statewide: 16,509
Current hospitalizations in Tennessee: 752
Total vaccinations: 3,728,151
November 5, 2021
Tennessee COVID-related hospitalizations dropped over 3% in one day.
Active COVID cases in Knox Co. dropped below 700 cases. There were no reported deaths from Wednesday to Thursday in the county.
Active Cases in Tennessee: 28,040
Deaths statewide: 16,482
Current hospitalizations in Tennessee: 808
Total vaccinations: 3,718,306
November 4, 2021
Active cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee dropped below 29,000 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Knox County saw a 21 percent drop with a new total of 706 active cases.
Those in the ICU with COVID-19 also dropped significantly, with the new total being 276 statewide. Only 178 people in East Tennessee hospitals have COVID-19.
Active Cases: 28,035
Deaths: 16,450
Hospitalizations: 840
Total vaccinations: 3,714,811
November 3, 2021
Tennessee continued to stay below 30,000 active COVID cases in the state and hospitalizations stayed below 1000.
U.S. health officials on Tuesday gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot, a milestone that opens a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign to children as young as 5.
Active Cases: 28,250
Deaths: 16,408
Hospitalizations: 879
Total vaccinations: 3,711,215
November 1, 2021
Tennessee dropped below 30,000 active COVID-19 cases over the weekend. There are now also less than 1,000 people in the hospital with COVID-19 and less than 200 on ventilators, according to state data.
Here in Knox County, the positivity rate has dropped below 10 percent, with it being 7.99 percent. Knox County Schools also has less than 50 positive cases, with 47.
Active Cases: 29,860
Deaths: 16,351
Hospitalizations: 927
Total vaccinations: 3,705,923
October 29, 2021
Active cases and hospitalizations across the state decreased from Wednesday to Thursday of this week. Knox County also saw a decrease in active cases but an increase in hospitalizations.
UTMC reported that 26% of their COVID-related hospitalizations were vaccinated.
Though the pandemic is still a worry, outdoor activities like trick-or-treating have gotten the thumbs up from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Experts advise people to keep sanitizer and masks handy and continue to steer clear of crowded, poorly ventilated spaces, however.
Active Cases: 30,408
Deaths: 16,322
Hospitalizations: 1,021
Total vaccinations: 3,694,857
October 28, 2021
Active cases dropped both statewide and in Knox County from Tuesday to Wednesday, according to state data. Knox County also saw no deaths from Tuesday to Wednesday.
Child hospitalizations also dropped statewide, with the total now being 14.
Active Cases: 30,594
Deaths: 16,294
Hospitalizations: 1,078
Total vaccinations: 3,690,111
October 27, 2021
Tennessee is nearing the 30,000 active case threshold, with cases dropping by 1,188 to a total of 31,047. Active cases in Knox County have dropped below 1,000, with a total of 986.
Tennessee lawmakers are also scheduled to have a special session focusing on COVID-19, which will be the third time lawmakers call a session without the Governor.
Active Cases: 31,047
Deaths: 16,243
Hospitalizations: 1,110
Total vaccinations: 3,684,655
October 26, 2021
Active cases in Tennessee have dropped for another day. The total now reaching 32,235. Active cases in Knox County have also dropped.
UT Medical Center reported that 20 percent of all hospitalizations are people who are vaccinated.
Kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be getting closer as government advisers on Tuesday began deliberating whether there’s enough evidence that the shots are safe and effective for children aged 5 to 11.
Active Cases: 32,235
Deaths: 16,183
Hospitalizations: 1,135
Total vaccinations: 3,680,580
October 25, 2021
Active cases in Tennessee dropped over 10 percent last week statewide. The total number of active cases is 33,849.
Moderna said Monday that a low dose of its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and appears to work in for children aged 6 to 11, as the manufacturer joins its rival Pfizer in moving toward expanding shots to children.
Active Cases: 33,849
Deaths: 16,158
Hospitalizations: 1,188
Total vaccinations: 3,678,688
October 22, 2021
Active cases in Tennessee dropped by almost 600 from Wednesday to Thursday.
Kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appear safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday as the U.S. considers opening vaccinations to that age group.
Active Cases: 34,693
Deaths: 16,104
Hospitalizations: 1,981
Total vaccinations: 3,669,756
October 21, 2021
The COVID-19 situation in Tennessee continued to improve as active cases fell by over 700 from Tuesday to Wednesday.
Tennessee has surpassed 16,000 deaths, according to the state’s most recent update after adding 79 deaths from Tuesday to Wednesday.
Active Cases: 35,280
Deaths: 16,052
Hospitalizations: 1,321
Total vaccinations: 3,666,458
October 20, 2021
Wednesday’s COVID-19 update is similar to the other updates Tennessee officials have released recently. Active cases continue to fall statewide, including here in East Tennessee.
Gov. Bill Lee filed an appeal in the ongoing case involving a federal masking order in Knox County Schools as well. In the appeal, he claimed the court has no legal authority to stop him from enforcing Executive Order 84.
Active Cases: 36,019
Deaths: 15,973
Hospitalizations: 1,389
Total vaccinations: 3,662,833
October 19, 2021
COVID-19 cases continued to drop statewide over the weekend, including in Knox County and East Tennessee.
Knox County Schools saw a serious decrease in cases for their first two days back since fall break. Prior to the break, the school district reported 179 COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, the district is reporting only 28.
The drop follows a break and the implementation of a federal mask mandate, though a health expert with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital tells WVLT News that it is not clear what caused the drop.
Active Cases: 37,805
Deaths: 15,887
Hospitalizations: 1,403
Total vaccinations: 3,659,122
October 15, 2021
Tennessee’s active cases dropped by over 2,000 or 5% from Tuesday to Thursday. Almost 8,000 new vaccinations were recorded in the same time period. Current hospitalizations are now down for over 30 days in a row.
Active Cases: 41,343
Deaths: 15,769
Hospitalizations: 1,575
Total vaccinations: 3,647,481
October 13, 2021
Tennessee continues to see fewer active COVID-19 cases. Hospitalizations are also down in East Tennessee, hitting a low last seen in August.
The office of Gov. Lee submitted filings in the ongoing Knox County masking case as well. In the filing, a legal representative claimed the court had no legal authority to implement the mask mandate or stop KCS from enforcing Bill Lee’s opt-out executive order.
Active Cases: 43,512
Deaths: 15,687
Hospitalizations: 1,666
Total vaccinations: 3,639,538
October 12, 2021
Active cases have dropped 4.9 percent statewide. Active cases in Knox County have now dropped below 2,000 cases.
The number of people currently in the East Tennessee Region Hospitals have decreased to 374. This is the lowest number recorded in hospitals in over two months.
216,775 booster shots have now been given in Tennessee.
The federal judge that ordered Knox County Schools to implement a masking mandate has responded to recent filings in the case, ruling that Knox County Schools may enforce last year’s masking policy with some caveats.
Active Cases: 44,995
Deaths: 15,583
Hospitalizations: 1,726
Total vaccinations: 3,635,887
October 11, 2021
Active cases dropped 11.9 percent from Thursday to Friday. The number of people currently in the hospital is down for over 30 days in a row.
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs made a video statement Monday amid filings in the ongoing legal battle between Knox County Schools and a temporary court-imposed mask mandate.
Jacobs said that even though his office did not have a standing in the case, he could not ignore the calls from the hundreds of residents and parents who continued to reach out to him.
Active Cases: 47,304
Deaths: 15,558
Hospitalizations: 1,858
Total vaccinations: 3,634,455
October 7, 2021
Active cases dropped 2.9% from Tuesday to Wednesday. Tennessee is on track to drop below 50,000 cases by Friday. Hospitalizations also dropped by 71.
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs addressed recent filings in the case between Knox County Schools and a federal judge who has imposed a temporary mask mandate as well.
Active Cases: 50,023
Deaths: 15,446
Hospitalizations: 2,085
Total vaccinations: 3,617,221
October 6, 2021
Active cases of COVID-19 continued to fall throughout the state from Monday to Tuesday. Cases dropped by over 2,000 Monday statewide and by 232 in Knox County.
Active Cases: 51,502
Deaths: 15,404
Hospitalizations: 2,156
Total vaccinations: 3,611,563
October 5, 2021
Active cases dropped by more than 2,500 cases from Friday to Monday. This brings the total number of active cases in the state to 53,698 cases. Additionally, over 2,000 new vaccinations were reported in Tennessee last week. Two new motions have been filed by both sides of the court-ordered schools mask mandate in Knox County.
Active Cases: 53,698
Deaths: 15,323
Hospitalizations: 2,195
Total vaccinations: 3,607,864
October 4, 2021
Active cases in Tennessee dropped by over 10,000 cases last week. Vaccinations in the state were up over by over 35,000. However, breakthrough cases increased by 7.1 percent to 3,489 cases in one week. This new increase brings breakthrough cases in Tennessee to 52,956.
Active Cases: 56,225
Deaths: 15,205
Hospitalizations: 2,239
Total vaccinations: 3,605,787
October 1, 2021
Active cases dropped 1,234 cases from Wednesday to Thursday, according to state data. This week alone, active cases in Tennessee have dropped 12 percent. Drugmaker Merck said Friday that its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus, potentially a leap forward in the global fight against the pandemic.
Active Cases: 58,107
Deaths: 15,149
Hospitalizations: 2,484
Total vaccinations: 3,589,045
September 30, 2021
Active cases in Tennessee dropped below 60,000 from Tuesday to Wednesday, according to state data. Knox County officials also filed for further changes to the federal masking order put in place in Knox County Schools.
Active Cases: 59,341
Deaths: 15,099
Hospitalizations: 2,576
Total vaccinations: 3,584,401
September 29, 2021
Active cases in Tennessee had a steady drop from Monday to Tuesday, dropping by 4,348.
Knox County Schools students returned to school Tuesday wearing masks. According to school officials, 1.17 percent of students refused to wear a mask while at school, and even more showed up to school without a mask before eventually wearing one.
According to Knox County Schools’ absence policy, students taken out of school by parents for not wearing a mask will be marked as absent for the day. Students could face severe consequences for being absent more than five days.
The Knox County Board of Education also filed for an extensive list of conditions exempting a student from wearing a mask in school.
Active Cases: 61,881
Deaths: 15,055
Hospitalizations: 2,636
Total vaccinations: 3,577,833
September 28, 2021
Tennessee hospitalizations have decreased for the past 14 days, according to new data from the state health department.
Tennessee also reported lower active case numbers at 66,229 cases.
Knox County Schools were back in session today, following the recent order from a federal judge stating that all Knox County Schools implement a mask mandate, without allowing parents to follow Gov. Lee’s opt out option.
Active cases in Knox County Schools students are down 103 cases, bringing the total cases to 297, according to the KCS dashboard.
Active Cases: 66,229
Deaths: 14,952
Hospitalizations: 2,701
Total vaccinations: 3,569,900
September 27, 2021
Tennessee is reporting a 37 percent increase in breakthrough cases in total from the state. This brings the total of both active and inactive cases to 49,457 cases. The state also shares that hospitalizations of those breakthrough cases have increased as well.
Active cases across the state and in Knox County have continued to drop over the past week, according to the state health department.
Superintendent Bob Thomas canceled school for all Knox County students on Monday. This cancellation follows the recent order from a federal judging stating that all Knox County Schools implement a mask mandate, without allowing parents to follow Gov. Lee’s opt out option.
Active Cases: 71,298
Deaths: 14,825
Hospitalizations: 2,739
Total vaccinations: 3,568,095
September 24, 2021
Tennessee hospitalizations decreased by 129 or 4.2 percent from Wednesday to Thursday. Active cases in the state have continued to drop, with 4,048 becoming inactive in the last day.
A federal judge also ordered that Knox County Schools implement a mask mandate, without allowing parents to follow Gov. Lee’s opt out option.
Active Cases: 73,159
Deaths: 14,740
Hospitalizations: 2,968
Total vaccinations: 3,554,126
September 23, 2021
Active cases continue to drop in Tennessee for over a week, state data said. This means that people are recovering from COVID-19 in the state quicker than others are getting the virus. Hospitalizations are also continuing to drop across the state.
In Knox County, the COVID-19 death toll broke 800 this week with 805 total deaths.
Active Cases: 77,207
Deaths: 14,677
Hospitalizations: 3,097
Total vaccinations: 3,547,733
September 21, 2021
Active cases in Tennessee as a whole and Knox County have been in decline for the entire week of Sept. 13, according to state data. Additionally, hospitalizations are also on the decline.
Officials with the Tennessee National Guard announced over the weekend that 32 Tennessee medical facilities are receiving help from administrative and medical personnel due to the previous spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Active Cases: 82,860
Deaths: 14,450
Hospitalizations: 3,243
Total vaccinations: 3,533,790
September 20, 2021
The information is in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data analyzed by CNN showed about 46% of all 12- to 17-year-olds have gotten the shot, an increase from earlier this month.
Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon — a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.
Active Cases: 85,672
Deaths: 14,341
Hospitalizations: 3,286
Total vaccinations: 3,529,469
September 17, 2021
Active COVID-19 cases in Tennessee dropped by 4,323 cases for total cases to drop to 87,724. Active Cases dropped 13,199 from Monday to Thursday just this week, which totals 13% down for all active cases. People currently in the hospital decreased by 59 on Thursday.
However, Knox Co. reported 38 deaths just this week from Monday to Thursday for a new total of 777. At the briefing, an official with the University of Tennessee Medical Center presented data on the death rate at the hospital, saying it had increased dramatically recently.
Active Cases: 87,724
Deaths: 14,289
Hospitalizations: 3,538
Total vaccinations: 3,509,331
September 16, 2021
Active COVID-19 cases in Tennessee dropped by almost 9,000 Wednesday, according to data from the state. This means that Tennessee has once again dropped below the 100,000 threshold for active cases. Hospitalizations in Tennessee also dropped by 57 from Monday to Wednesday, however ICU bed availability dropped back down to five percent.
East Tennessee hospital officials gave an update on the state of COVID-19 in the region Wednesday. At the briefing, an official with the University of Tennessee Medical Center presented data on the death rate at the hospital, saying it has increased dramatically recently.
Active Cases: 92,047
Deaths: 14,224
Hospitalizations: 3,597
Total vaccinations: 3,501,698
September 14, 2021
Tennessee broke 100,000 active COVID-19 cases again Monday with an increase of almost 9,000 cases, according to state data. The state also set a record for the number of new cases in a day on Sept. 10 with 15,411 new cases.
Tennessee did, however, see drops in hospitalizations, ICU capacity and pediatric hospitalizations.
In Sevier County, experts said 32 percent of those tested for COVID-19 are turning up positive and less than half the county is vaccinated.
Knox County officials reported a record number of deaths Tuesday, but also explained that due to the reporting process, many of those deaths are not reported on the day they occur.
Active Cases: 100,923
Deaths: 14,010
Hospitalizations: 3,654
Total vaccinations: 3,487,622
September 10, 2021
Tennessee once again saw a major drop in active cases in the last day. The state decreased by 5,219 cases. Between the major decrease in active cases, Tennessee saw 20,547 cases decrease from Tuesday to Thursday of this week. However, the state reached another new record for new hospitalizations, gaining 48 additional patients.
Active Cases: 92,114
Deaths: 13,879
Hospitalizations: 3,846
Total vaccinations: 3,459,079
September 9, 2021
Tennessee saw a major drop in active cases Wednesday after the case count dropped by 13.6 percent in a single day. The state also dropped below 100,000 cases, a milestone it reached Wednesday. However, the state reached a new record for hospitalizations with 22 new hospitalizations from Tuesday to Wednesday.
In Knox County, the Board of Education met to discuss changes to the attendance policy for those out because of COVID-19. The rate of new cases among school-aged children has decreased significantly with only three new cases Thursday compared to between 14 and 28 new cases each day earlier in the week.
Active cases in Knox County dropped by 190 Thursday, according to data from county health officials.
Active Cases: 97,333
Deaths: 13,804
Hospitalizations: 3,798
Total vaccinations: 3,452,824
September 8, 2021
State officials said that they are working through a backlog of data, including some from the holiday weekend Wednesday. Wednesday marked the first time the state broke 100,000 cases since the pandemic began.
LeConte Medical Center officials announced that the hospital had received help from the National Guard in the form of four medics and 10 administration personnel.
In Knox County, leaders sent an open letter to Gov. Bill Lee asking him to make changes to how schools transition to online learning, aiming to keep extra-curricular activities in place.
Both in Knox County and statewide, active cases increased by around 20 percent over the weekend
Active Cases: 112,661
Deaths: 13,721
Hospitalizations: 3,776
Total vaccinations: 3,444,927
September 3, 2021
Tennessee once again broke records for hospitalizations due to COVID statewide Thursday. According to data from the state, 3,538 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 37 people.
Tennessee seen many less cases reported 3,199 cases versus 9,419 on Wednesday
Active Cases: 91,807
Deaths: 13,554
Hospitalizations: 3,538
Total vaccinations: 3,408,511
September 2, 2021
Tennessee once again broke records for hospitalizations due to COVID statewide Thursday. According to data from the state, 3,501 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 163 people.
Statewide ICU bed availability increased slightly from five percent to six percent Wednesday. Now there are 114 available ICU beds statewide.
Knox County saw 22 deaths in the last seven days, with half those deaths occurring from Monday to Wednesday. Knox County Schools saw significant case increases Thursday. Active cases among students increased by 25 percent, peaking at 750. Active cases among staff almost doubled, increasing by 47 percent to 140.
The Knox County Board of Education met Wednesday night to discuss new COVID protocols in schools, eventually voting to not implement a mask mandate after hours of public forum. The Board did decide to implement a school-by-school contact tracing dashboard.
Active Cases: 95,705
Deaths: 13,518
Hospitalizations: 3,501
Total vaccinations: 3,374,129
September 1, 2021
Tennessee set the record for number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for the entire pandemic Tuesday, with a total of 3,338. The previous record, which occurred on Jan. 6, was 3,334. However, pediatric hospitalizations dropped slightly from 79 to 73.
East Tennessee Children’s Hospital officials released COVID data for the past week on their dashboard Wednesday afternoon. The hospital only saw an increase of three patients, and the hospital’s ICU numbers stayed steady with one person in an ICU bed.
There are also only 99 ICU beds available statewide, meaning 95 percent of beds are taken.
Active Cases: 94,508
Deaths: 13,486
Hospitalizations: 3,338
Total vaccinations: 3,374,129
August 31, 2021
More than half of the Knox County population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the county health department. The total rate of vaccinated people in the county is 54.76 percent. 48.52 percent of people have gotten both doses of the vaccine.
However, East Tennessee ICU bed availability is at its scarcest since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Tuesday, 169 people are in East Tennessee hospital ICU beds. Seven ICU beds are available in the region.
Active Cases: 92,891
Deaths: 13,429
Hospitalizations: 3,151
Total vaccinations: 3,374,129
August 28, 2021
Tennessee seen 71,430 vaccinations in the last week which is double had previously been seen.
ICU bed space increased to 7% availability following the previous week of only 6%.
Knox County seen 1,040 recovered or new inactive cases in the last week, which is almost double the amount from the week before.
Active Cases: 83,771
Deaths: 13,345
Hospitalizations: 3,159
Total vaccinations: 3,368,073
August 27, 2021
Tennessee saw over 36,000 new vaccinations this week, with 36,615 shots given.
Just last week the state of Tennessee saw the largest spike of new COVID-19 cases among children since the pandemic began, according to data from the state health department. This week things are different.
The state only saw a 0.6 percent increase in total active cases from Monday to Thursday this week, versus an 11 percent increase last week. Additionally, pediatric floor beds gradually increased in availability.
Wednesday floor beds were 16 percent open, and as of Friday floor beds are 20 percent open.
Active Cases: 81,734
Deaths: 13,304
Hospitalizations: 3,030
Total vaccinations: 3,333,258
August 25, 2021
The state of Tennessee has now seen over 1 million COVID cases over the course of the pandemic after a daily increase of over 5,000, according to data provided by the state. The total number of cases Tennessee has seen since the pandemic began is 1,002,632.
Only 5 ICU beds are open in the East Region as of Tuesday.
UT Medical began reporting daily COVID-19 updates on an online dashboard. According to that dashboard, 123 people are hospitalized and 85 percent of those hospitalized are not fully vaccinated.
The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital also established an online dashboard that provides weekly updates on how the hospital is handling COVID-19 patients. According to Wednesday’s dashboard, the hospital saw 11 patients over the past week hospitalized with COVID-19, but only five remain in the hospital as of Wednesday.
Active Cases: 80,965
Deaths: 13,235
Hospitalizations: 2,802
Total vaccinations: 3,304,764
August 23, 2021
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 22,620 new cases recorded in Tennessee this week. This number has doubled in the pas two weeks according to state officials.
Vaccination are also climbing this last week to 74,935 new vaccinations. This comes as the FDA gives full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Active Cases: 69,880
Deaths: 13,142
Hospitalizations: 2,776
Total vaccinations: 3,286,391
Nursing Homes in East Tennessee
Active Cases in Residents: 64
Active cases in staff: 111
Deaths: 6
UT Medical Center will now be updating a dashboard recording 110 hospitalizations today.
The University of Tennessee is changing its mask policy for the next two weeks following a spike in cases on campus, including a cluster at the Chi Omega House, that occurred on August 15 and was identified on August 22. This was included in their dashboard available to the public.
August 20, 2021
COVID-19 IV treatment sees uptick in demand, one patients calls Monoclonal Antibody Infusions “the Tamiflu for COVID”. The American Academy of Pediatrics strongly supports in-person learning for children as new data suggests the pandemic has led to academic and mental health issues in kids.
Active Cases: 66,790
Deaths: 13,096
Hospitalizations: 2,572
Total vaccinations: 3,249,885
August 19, 2021
Active COVID-19 cases in Tennessee increased by 2.6 percent from Tuesday into Wednesday, according to state data. Statewide ICU bed availability dropped to six percent statewide from Tuesday, with the state now only having 122 open ICU beds.
State hospital officials issued a statement on hospital capacity concerns, saying the lack of ICU beds in metropolitan areas is putting stress on the entire state’s healthcare system.
Active Cases: 64,058
Deaths: 13,045
Hospitalizations: 2,490
Total vaccinations: 3,238,351
August 18, 2021
For the first time in several weeks, active cases in the state dropped by 288 or 0.5 percent. Tennessee has now surpassed 13,000 deaths from COVID-19, with a total of 13,018. Tennessee state officials reported 32 new deaths.
ICU bed availability dropped on Tuesday. Only eight percent of ICU beds are open across the state, totaling at 156. Pediatric ICU beds are now 81 percent full, up from 76 percent on Monday.
Additionally, vaccinations are up 14,069 from Tuesday.
Active Cases: 62,456
Deaths: 13,018
Hospitalizations: 2,450
Total vaccinations: 3,225,525
August 17, 2021
New data from the Knox County Health Department say there are only 8 ICU beds open as of today for the East Tennessee Region’s 19 area hospitals. This represents 95% of ICU beds are full in the area.
76 percent of pediatric ICU beds are full across Tennessee, according to a new report from the Tennessee State Health Department.
KCHD is reporting that there is a 1.37 day turnaround on testing results, with 5,829 tests recorded from August 11th to August 17th.
Fully vaccinated people in Knox County rose over the past two days as well with a total of 48.35 percent fully vaccinated. Only 52.48 percent are partially vaccinated.
August 16, 2021
Amid the 14% case increase in Tennessee, Tennessee Health Commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey addressed COVID-19 in Tennessee.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased 22% last week. ICU bed space improved from 7% availability to 10% availability.
“You very likely are to experience delays if you go to a hospital right now,” Dr. Lisa Piercey said. “...If you do not have a true medical emergency, please do not go to the emergency department. Go to a level of care where you can be evaluated then discharged if you do not have a true medical emergency.”
Tennessee reinstated the National Guard program to supplement back-staffing in hospitals on August 16. The state will take many members of the National Guard that have been vaccinated and that have a background in medical care into the hospital setting to augment staff.
In the last month, the week over week vaccination rate in Tennessee almost double. The rate went from about 58k a week to over 100k a week and many of those are first doses, according to Dr. Piercey.
“That is exactly what we need,” Dr. Lisa Piercey stated.
Dr. Piercey stated that more finalized guidance is expected to come in the next few days regarding third dose boosters. The FDA approved Pfizer or Moderna for immunocompromised individuals. Individuals must wait 28 days after the second shot and it is recommended to be the same brand as the first shots.
Patients who are going through active cancer treatment, transplants, immune deficiencies, have HIV, and are on medications that cause the immune system to be weakened, such as, chronic high dose steroids would be available for the third booster shot.
There will be no proof of illness required for third dose booster but the state recommended all people to speak with their physician, Piercey stated.
Patient privacy is still a high concern for Tennessee and multiple layers of verification will be required to access vaccination records.
August 14, 2021
Vanderbilt University Medical Center officials have announced that their adult hospital and emergency departments are now completely full.
“The Middle Tennessee Transfer Coordinating Center is up and running to try to balance the load around the city,” officials released in a statement. “Those transfers are being placed in hospitals despite capacity and staffing challenges.”
Cases: 941,261
Deaths: 12,941
Hospitalizations: 2,077
Total tests: 8,650,228
August 13, 2021
Cases: 936,614
Deaths: 12,912
Hospitalizations: 2,017
Total tests: 8,627,922
August 12, 2021
Cases: 931,107
Deaths: 12,892
Hospitalizations: 1,919
Total tests: 8,602,094
August 11, 2021
There are currently only five Intensive Care Unit beds available in East Tennessee hospitals, according to an update from the state health department. Hospitalization numbers are also approaching January levels.
Cases: 927,010
Deaths: 12,885
Hospitalizations: 1,797
Total tests: 8,585,884
April 30
Cases: 847,430
Deaths: 12,197
Hospitalizations: 819
Inactive/Recoveries: 822,733
Total tests: 7,658,583
April 29
Cases: 846,472
Deaths: 12,188
Hospitalizations: 828
Inactive/Recoveries: 821,689
Total tests: 7,643,133
April 28
Cases: 845,380
Deaths: 12,171
Hospitalizations: 823
Inactive/Recoveries: 820,441
April 27
Cases: 844,246
Deaths: 12,163
Hospitalizations: 777
Inactive/Recoveries: 819,211
April 26
Cases: 843,059
Deaths: 12,152
Hospitalizations: 785
Inactive/Recoveries: 817,770
April 23
Cases: 841,049
Deaths: 12,142
Hospitalizations: 848
Inactive/Recoveries: 814,990
April 22
Cases: 839,841
Deaths: 12,130
Hospitalizations: 866
Inactive/Recoveries: 813,791
Total tests: 7,543,460
April 21
Cases: 837,833
Deaths: 12,111
Hospitalizations: 917
Inactive/Recoveries: 812,546
Total tests: 7,525,551
April 20
Cases: 836,563
Deaths: 12,096
Hospitalizations: 874
Inactive/Recoveries: 811,192
Total tests: 7,509,026
April 19
Cases: 835,842
Deaths: 12,081
Hospitalizations: 844
Inactive/Recoveries: 809,773
Total tests: 7,497,811
April 16
Cases: 830,484
Deaths: 12,049
Hospitalizations: 820
Inactive/Recoveries: 804,501
Total tests: 7,445,689
April 15
Cases: 829,114
Deaths: 12,041
Hospitalizations: 794
Inactive/Recoveries: 803,320
Total tests: 7,427,609
April 14
Cases: 827,529
Deaths: 12,032
Hospitalizations: 812
Inactive/Recoveries: 802,134
Total tests: 7,408,434
April 13
Cases: 826,371
Deaths: 12,022
Hospitalizations: 822
Inactive/Recoveries: 800,957
Total tests: 7,391,424
April 12
Cases: 824,914
Deaths: 12,015
Hospitalizations: 802
Inactive/Recoveries: 799,612
Total tests: 7,379,379
April 9
Cases: 822,085
Deaths: 12,001
Hospitalizations: 837
Inactive/Recoveries: 797,011
Total tests: 7,346,127
April 8
Cases: 820,965
Deaths: 11,997
Hospitalizations: 890
Inactive/Recoveries: 795,885
Total tests: 7,331,235
April 7
Cases: 819,505
Deaths: 11,976
Hospitalizations: 849
Inactive/Recoveries: 794,716
Total tests: 7,312,280
April 6
Cases: 818,008
Deaths: 11,967
Hospitalizations: 853
Inactive/Recoveries: 793,488
Total tests: 7,294,303
April 5
Cases: 817,022
Deaths: 11,929
Hospitalizations: 810
Inactive/Recoveries: 792,086
Total tests: 7,285,670
April 1
Cases: 813,614
Deaths: 11,915
Hospitalizations: 837
Inactive/Recoveries: 788,215
March 31
Cases: 811,842
Deaths: 11,904
Hospitalizations: 843
Inactive/Recoveries: 786,959
Total tests: 7,219,625
March 30
Cases: 810,529
Deaths: 11,894
Hospitalizations: 816
Inactive/Recoveries: 785,678
Total tests: 7,202,698
March 29
Cases: 809,692
Deaths: 11,866
Hospitalizations: 839
Inactive/Recoveries: 784,267
Total tests: 7,193,753
March 26
Cases: 806,792
Deaths: 11,816
Hospitalizations: 802
Inactive/Recoveries: 781,415
Total tests: 7,159,980
March 25
Cases: 806,011
Deaths: 11,796
Hospitalizations: 815
Inactive/Recoveries: 780,438
Total tests: 7,144,455
March 24
Cases: 804,492
Deaths: 11,792
Hospitalizations: 830
Inactive/Recoveries: 779,152
Total tests: 7,124,858
March 23
Cases: 803,104
Deaths: 11,747
Hospitalizations: 756
Inactive/Recoveries: 777,820
Total tests: 7,106,932
March 22
Cases: 801,645
Deaths: 11,713
Hospitalizations: 756
Inactive/Recoveries: 7736,548
Total tests: 7,095,028
March 19
Cases: 798,621
Deaths: 11,709
Hospitalizations: 708
Inactive/Recoveries: 773,817
Total tests: 7,060,847
March 18
Cases: 796,624
Deaths: 11,681
Hospitalizations: 661
Inactive/Recoveries: 772,665
Total tests: 7,034,682
March 17
Cases: 795,963
Deaths: 11,658
Hospitalizations: 680
Inactive/Recoveries: 771,464
Total tests: 7,026,813
March 16
Cases: 794,137
Deaths: 11,650
Hospitalizations: 676
Inactive/Recoveries: 770,011
Total tests: 7,005,827
March 15
Cases: 792,795
Deaths: 11,638
Hospitalizations: 653
Inactive/Recoveries: 768,631
Total tests: 6,996,960
March 12
Cases: 789,652
Deaths: 11,639
Hospitalizations: 699
Inactive/Recoveries: 765,441
Total tests: 6,963,586
March 11
Cases: 788,109
Deaths: 11,623
Hospitalizations: 783
Inactive/Recoveries: 763,970
Total tests: 6,944,400
March 10
Cases: 786,597
Deaths: 11,606
Hospitalizations: 705
Inactive/Recoveries: 762,464
Total tests: 6,923,442
March 9
Cases: 785,242
Deaths: 11,588
Hospitalizations: 678
Inactive/Recoveries: 760,910
Total tests: 6,903,828
March 8
Cases: 783,904
Deaths: 11,556
Hospitalizations: 722
Inactive/Recoveries: 759,025
Total tests: 6,890,904
March 7
Cases: 783,484
Deaths: 11,547
Hospitalizations: 747
Inactive/Recoveries: 758,039
Total tests: 6,8786,856
March 6
Cases: 782,206
Deaths: 11,543
Hospitalizations: 778
Inactive/Recoveries: 756,793
Total tests: 6,872,745
March 5
Cases: 780,894
Deaths: 11,534
Hospitalizations: 821
Inactive/Recoveries: 755,474
Total tests: 6,856,581
March 4
Cases: 779,449
Deaths: 11,501
Hospitalizations: 864
Inactive/Recoveries: 754,465
Total tests: 6,834,882
Officials said the positivity rate dropped to 4.67, the lowest the state has seen this year.
March 3
Cases: 777,935
Deaths: 11,459
Hospitalizations: 895
Inactive/Recoveries: 752,966
Total tests: 6,817,121
March 2
Cases: 776,337
Deaths: 11,436
Hospitalizations: 884
Inactive/Recoveries: 751,776
Total tests: 6,797,475
March 1
Cases: 775,693
Deaths: 11,421
Hospitalizations: 871
Inactive/Recoveries: 750,755
Total tests: 6,789,970
Feb. 28
Cases: 775,004
Deaths: 11,411
Hospitalizations: 878
Inactive/Recoveries: 749,863
Total tests: 6,780,861
Feb. 27
Cases: 773,887
Deaths: 11,393
Hospitalizations: 925
Inactive/Recoveries: 748,739
Total tests: 6,769,438
Feb. 26
Cases: 772,513
Deaths: 11,377
Hospitalizations: 1,283
Inactive/Recoveries: 746,954
Total tests: 6,753,759
Feb. 25
Cases: 770,940
Deaths: 11,321
Hospitalizations: 982
Inactive/Recoveries: 745,200
Total tests: 6,735,104
Feb. 24
Cases: 768,946
Deaths: 11,266
Hospitalizations: 972
Inactive/Recoveries: 743,254
Total tests: 6,709,400
Feb. 23
Cases: 767,315
Deaths: 11,198
Hospitalizations: 998
Inactive/Recoveries: 741,057
Total tests: 6,693,645
Feb. 22
Cases: 766,089
Deaths: 11,153
Hospitalizations: 1,008
Inactive/Recoveries: 738,731
Total tests: 6,681,400
On Feb. 22, the health department said that the daily added cases went below 1,000 with 952.
Feb. 21
Cases: 765,137
Deaths: 11,133
Hospitalizations: 1,010
Inactive/Recoveries: 737,635
Total tests: 6,674,491
Feb. 20
Cases: 764,008
Deaths: 11,115
Hospitalizations: 997
Inactive/Recoveries: 736,300
Total tests: 6,665,429
Feb. 19
Cases: 762,673
Deaths: 11,064
Hospitalizations: 973
Inactive/Recoveries: 734,152
Total tests: 6,654,486
Feb. 18
Cases: 761,301
Deaths: 11,057
Hospitalizations: 1,108
Inactive/Recoveries: 731,791
Total tests: 6,644,952
Feb. 17
Cases: 760,303
Deaths: 10,985
Hospitalizations: 1,131
Inactive/Recoveries: 729,629
Total tests: 6,634,437
Feb. 16
Cases: 759,523
Deaths: 10,954
Hospitalizations: 1,106
Inactive/Recoveries: 726,910
Total tests: 6,626,533
Feb. 15
Cases: 758,561
Deaths: 10,937
Hospitalizations: 1,091
Inactive/Recoveries: 724,031
Total tests: 6,618,281
Feb. 14
Cases: 757,418
Deaths: 10,933
Hospitalizations: 1,109
Inactive/Recoveries: 722,598
Total tests: 6,606,949
Feb. 13
Cases: 756,071
Deaths: 10,902
Hospitalizations: 1,154
Inactive/Recoveries: 720,977
Total tests: 6,592,275
Feb. 12
Cases: 754,279
Deaths: 10,893
Hospitalizations: 1,195
Inactive/Recoveries: 718,749
Total tests: 6,572,241
Feb. 11
Cases: 752,033
Deaths: 10,812
Hospitalizations: 1,232
Inactive/Recoveries: 716,136
Total tests: 6,547,434
Feb. 10
Cases: 750,409
Deaths: 10,731
Hospitalizations: 1,262
Inactive/Recoveries: 714,067
Total tests: 6,523,383
Feb. 9
Cases: 747,462
Deaths: 10,631
Hospitalizations: 1,293
Inactive/Recoveries: 710,742
Total tests: 6,495,794
Feb. 8
Cases: 745,826
Deaths: 10,566
Hospitalizations: 1,294
Inactive/Recoveries: 707,098
Total tests: 6,486,810
Feb. 7
Cases: 744,600
Deaths: 10,469
Hospitalizations: 1,314
Inactive/Recoveries: 705,492
Total tests: 6,475,194
Feb. 6
Cases: 742,213
Deaths: 10,463
Hospitalizations: 1,369
Inactive/Recoveries: 703,426
Total tests: 6,447,310
Feb. 5
Cases: 739,031
Deaths: 10,405
Hospitalizations: 1,421
Inactive/Recoveries: 700,620
Total tests: 6,417,656
Feb. 4
Cases: 736,370
Deaths: 10,202
Hospitalizations: 1,443
Inactive/Recoveries: 697,110
Total tests: 6,389,746
Feb. 3
Cases: 733,216
Deaths: 10,033
Hospitalizations: 1,492
Inactive/Recoveries: 693,707
Total tests: 6,359,798
On Feb 3, Tennessee surpassed 10,000 deaths due to the virus.
Feb. 2
Cases: 731,360
Deaths: 9,900
Hospitalizations: 1,547
Inactive/Recoveries: 688,963
Total tests: 6,347,070
Feb. 1
Cases: 729,187
Deaths: 9,753
Hospitalizations: 1,562
Inactive/Recoveries: 685,162
Total tests: 6,336,990
