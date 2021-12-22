Family remembers the life on longtime Dollywood employee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -If you’ve been to the museum at Dollywood you likely remember a familiar face that goes by the name of Johnnie Crawford.

On Saturday, at 94 years old Crawford passed away according to her family.

Crawford’s grandson, Ty, said he will remember his grandma as someone with a kind heart while always trying to make others happy.

“She came to every baseball game I ever had every sporting event I ever had”, said Ty.

Ty said his grandmother loved Dolly Parton and the work she did for 32 years at Dollywood.

“I can tell you this you definitely didn’t want to say anything bad about Dolly around my grandmother,” said Ty.

Believed not to have missed a single day of work, Crawford would eat two tomato and mayo sandwiches a day according to her grandson. Anytime Crawford would be recognized from working at Dollywood, it was always a humbling yet exciting moment according to Ty.

“Anytime dolly or anytime some person knew her as that as humble as she was you know it made her feel good. She wanted to show love and she wanted people to feel warm and welcome when they came to the museum, and she did it. She did it to a T- and nobody could have done it better”, said Crawford’s grandson.

Funeral services are set for Wednesday, Dec. 22. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on the Berry Funeral Home website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.