Garbage truck flips on Interstate 275 entrance ramp
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A garbage truck flipped on its side on a southbound Interstate 275 entrance ramp Wednesday morning. The entrance was located near Woodland Drive and Oldham Avenue.
Knoxville Police Department officers arrived on scene and told WVLT News that there were no injuries.
The ramp was closed.
