Statewide COVID-19 status, Dr. Martha Buchanan under contract thru March

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health released year-end information on COVID-19 across the state Wednesday. Dr. Lisa Piercey with the department gave an update on the data.

The data included information on how COVID-19 affected the state in 2021 and a preview of the state’s 2022 operation priorities.

“Year-end data reconciliation is an important step to ensure the public has an accurate view of how COVID-19 has affected our state this year and also identify areas where the department can improve services,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “Data reporting for COVID-19 is unique, as it is the only infectious disease where real-time progression is tracked from positive test to death, compared to typical monthly or annual reports.”

State officials released data on testing, reported cases and vaccines for the year of 2021:

Total Tests: 5,394,058



Total Cases Reported: 762,964



Total Vaccines Administered: 8,280,246



Tennessee officials have run into some challenges with reporting COVID-19 cases, Dr. Piercey said. She mentioned that those that do at-home COVID-19 testing are not entered into the state system, so positive cases are not added immediately.

According to Dr. Piercey, around 80% of COVID cases in Tennessee are the Omicron variant, which she said is more contagious, but less severe, than the Delta variant. She also said that the Omicron strain of COVID-19 can have different symptoms, like no loss of taste or smell. Because of this, she said, those infected might not think they have COVID-19.

Dr. Piercey also stressed the importance of vaccinations. Only one type of monoclonal antibody treatment is effective against the Omicron variant, she said, and it is hard to come by.

Dr. Piercey also gave an insight into what the state plans to do in 2022. Currently, the state reports daily COVID-19 numbers. In 2022, the state will switch to weekly reporting, she said.

The news of Knox County Director of Health Dr. Martha Buchanan’s resignation sparked the question ‘how will her position be filled?’

The Tennessee Department of Health’s website outlines how county directors of health are appointed.

A spokesperson for Knox Co. told WVLT News that Buchanan wasn’t actually leaving until at least March and that she signed a contract to stay on until her position was filled.

