Nonprofit breaking chains, building fences for dogs

Chain Free Knoxville’s mission is being dedicated to improving the the lives of chained dogs by building free or low cost fences in their yard.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chain Free Knoxville is a 501 (c)(3) with their mission being that they are dedicated to improving the the lives of chained dogs by building free or low cost fences in their yard. So far, they’ve built three fences for eight dogs in the Knoxville area.

The group said there are three qualifications to qualify for a free fence- the animal in your house must be spayed or neutered, you have to agree not to chain your dog again, and landlord must give permission.

Julia Roy, one of the team members, said it’s so exciting to see a dog play in the fenced in enclosure for the first time.

“We’re hoping to provide the resources for someone who may not be able to provide a fence for their dogs,” Roy said.

They are looking for volunteers, donations, and information about dogs who may be chained up. The best way to contact them is through their Facebook page.

