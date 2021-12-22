Advertisement

Police looking for woman accused of breaking into car, using stolen cards

The suspected woman could be driving in a black Infiniti sedan, according to KPD.
Police looking for woman who stole from car
Police looking for woman who stole from car
By Savannah Smith
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is looking for a woman accused of breaking into a vehicle at the Deane Hill Rec Center on Dec. 18. The woman has since used the victim’s ID and checking account in Knoxville and Blount County, according to KPD.

The suspected woman could be driving in a black Infiniti sedan, according to KPD.

If you know her, or see her and the vehicle pictured by officials, you are asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

