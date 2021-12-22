Rural Metro Fire responds to house fire in East Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At 7:21 p.m. Tuesday night, Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire on Rutledge Pike in East Knox County. When crews arrived on scene they discovered a fire coming from the basement window of the home that appeared to be vacant, according to a Rural Metro spokesperson.

Water was quickly applied and the fire damage was contained to the basement and some outer sidings.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

