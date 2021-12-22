Scammers posing as members of Missions of Hope soliciting donations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a scam in the Talbott area of the county. Officials said in a Facebook post three men are going door to door soliciting money for Missions of Hope.

Officials said they reached out to Missions of Hope and they do not solicit door to door for donations.

Officials said they are described as three white tall and thin men who are operating out of a dark-colored Honda Civic. Police said if you have any contact with these men or vehicle to contact 911.

