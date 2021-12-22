Advertisement

Scammers posing as members of Missions of Hope soliciting donations

Officials said they reached out to Missions of Hope and they do not solicit door to door for donations.
Source: Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)
Source: Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a scam in the Talbott area of the county. Officials said in a Facebook post three men are going door to door soliciting money for Missions of Hope.

SCAM ALERT The Sheriff’s Office is investigation a scam in the Talbott area of our county. The suspect are described as...

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Officials said they are described as three white tall and thin men who are operating out of a dark-colored Honda Civic. Police said if you have any contact with these men or vehicle to contact 911.

