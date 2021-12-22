Some ways to Find Your Fun leading up to Christmas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re only a few days away from Christmas! Are you looking for some fun activities to do? We got you covered.

Thursday, December 23rd:

Central Depot is hosting Rock the Bells starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Come eat, drink and be merry as you sing along to your favorite Christmas songs. You are encouraged to wear your best Christmas attire!

The Tennessee Valley Humane Society is hosting a two-day gift-wrapping fundraiser. Starting Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Mast General Store, bring your gifts to get wrapped. Donations go to the animals at the humane society. The event is also going on from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

Come From Away the musical is coming to the Tennessee Theatre. The hit Broadway musical takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. There are shows Thursday, Christmas Day and Sunday.

Saturday, December 25th:

A lot of restaurants close on Christmas Day, but one local spot is providing a dinner feast! The Crowne Plaza in downtown Knoxville is hosting its annual Christmas Buffet. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Reservations are encouraged.

