Advertisement

Woman dies after falling from moving vehicle, Sevierville police say

A woman died after falling from a moving vehicle around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, officials with the Sevierville Police Department said.
Police lights
Police lights(GRAY-TV)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman died after falling from a moving vehicle around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, officials with the Sevierville Police Department said.

Officers reportedly responded to the 1700 block of Highway 66 after receiving a call Wednesday morning. Upon arrival, officers said they found a woman with severe injuries.

“Efforts by first responders to revive the woman were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin,” police representatives said.

The driver of the vehicle, 42-year old John Davis II of Sevierville, was arrested for violation of an order of protection. The SPD is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD is attempting to identify the pictured woman.
KPD identifies woman following deadly assault at Pilot gas station
Dolly Parton and Johnnie Crawford during the taping of Good Morning America at Dollywood in...
One of Dollywood’s longest employees passes away
Cosby High School
Cosby High School teacher, coach suspended following child pornography charges
Ernie Grunfeld, a star player for University of Tennessee basketball.
Painful family history motivated U.T. basketball legend’s performance on court
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana

Latest News

Find Your Fun
Some ways to Find Your Fun leading up to Christmas
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus numbers in Tennessee | TDOH releases year-end data
Garbage truck flips on Interstate 275 ramp
Garbage truck flips on Interstate 275 entrance ramp
Garbage truck flips on Interstate 275 ramp
Garbage truck flips on Interstate 275 onramp