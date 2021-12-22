Woman dies after falling from moving vehicle, Sevierville police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman died after falling from a moving vehicle around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, officials with the Sevierville Police Department said.

Officers reportedly responded to the 1700 block of Highway 66 after receiving a call Wednesday morning. Upon arrival, officers said they found a woman with severe injuries.

“Efforts by first responders to revive the woman were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin,” police representatives said.

The driver of the vehicle, 42-year old John Davis II of Sevierville, was arrested for violation of an order of protection. The SPD is investigating the incident.

