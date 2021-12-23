City of Knoxville asks for public input on police chief search

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Representatives with the City of Knoxville are asking for public input as they continue their search for a new police chief. Knoxville’s current police chief, Eve Thomas, announced her retirement last month.

City officials are hosting five public input sessions to help guide their search for Chief Thomas’ replacement. The open-house style meetings will be held at multiple locations and times.

City of Knoxville looking for public input on police chief search (City of Knoxville)

Chief Thomas joined the Knoxville Police Department in 1993 and had many roles, including Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, commander of the Patrol Division’s East District, commander of KPD’s Internal Affairs Unit, and Deputy Chief, before being named Chief in 2018. She is set to retire in May of 2022.

