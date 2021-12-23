Advertisement

City of Knoxville asks for public input on police chief search

Representatives with the City of Knoxville are asking for public input as they continue their search for a new police chief.
Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas retiring
Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas retiring
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Representatives with the City of Knoxville are asking for public input as they continue their search for a new police chief. Knoxville’s current police chief, Eve Thomas, announced her retirement last month.

City officials are hosting five public input sessions to help guide their search for Chief Thomas’ replacement. The open-house style meetings will be held at multiple locations and times.

City of Knoxville looking for public input on police chief search
City of Knoxville looking for public input on police chief search(City of Knoxville)

Chief Thomas joined the Knoxville Police Department in 1993 and had many roles, including Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, commander of the Patrol Division’s East District, commander of KPD’s Internal Affairs Unit, and Deputy Chief, before being named Chief in 2018. She is set to retire in May of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD is attempting to identify the pictured woman.
KPD identifies woman following deadly assault at Pilot gas station
Dolly Parton and Johnnie Crawford during the taping of Good Morning America at Dollywood in...
One of Dollywood’s longest employees passes away
Cosby High School
Cosby High School teacher, coach suspended following child pornography charges
Ernie Grunfeld, a star player for University of Tennessee basketball.
Painful family history motivated U.T. basketball legend’s performance on court
Police looking for woman who stole from car
Police identify woman accused of breaking into car, using stolen cards

Latest News

Tennessee Athletics collecting items for Kentucky tornado relief
Tennessee Athletics collecting items for Kentucky tornado relief
Gray Eagle Lane shines bright
West Knox neighborhood puts on light display ahead of Christmas Day
Corwin Gillie's car filled with luggage and presents
East Tennesseans dodge holiday travel traffic
Granddaughter of E.T. Stamey said he is recovering from a stroke earlier in December.
Family appreciates support while Clinton leader recovers from stroke