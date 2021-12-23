East Tennesseans dodge holiday travel traffic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to AAA, more than 109 million people, nearly 34% more people than 2020 will drive or fly 50 or more miles during the Christmas to New Years travel period.

Some tips to make it easier for you and your family include being patient and staying safe.

If you’re flying, McGhee Tyson and major airlines require masks. Arrive two hours in advance to allow yourself plenty of time to park your car, check in, go through security and arrive at your gate.

A spokesperson for the airport said Dec. 22 and 23 are the busiest days ahead of Christmas and Dec. 26 and 27 are the busiest travel days after Santa’s big day.

“We also recommend that you do not pre-wrap your gifts before going through the checkpoint. Because sometimes those really pretty ribbons and bows can have metal in them and that will set off the detectors,” said Caitlin Darras, a spokesperson for McGhee Tyson.

When it comes to driving, since Christmas is on a Saturday this year and schools let out a week ago, there’s more flexibility in when people may leave. But a spokesperson for TDOT said traffic is still to be expected.

“We hope that folks, no matter what are giving themselves extra time to get where they need to go, cause their fellow motorists are trying to do the exact same thing,” said Mark Nagi, TDOT spokesperson.

Also, make sure your car doesn’t need maintenance in advance. That way you don’t have to make any unexpected stops.

I met up with Corwin Gillie who was driving 17 hours from Charlotte, NC to Dallas, TX. It’s a trip he said he’s made dozens of times. With his car filled with gifts for friends and family he stopped to fill up on gas at a station in Knoxville.

“We hit a little bit of traffic when we got to Knoxville, but so far everything’s been really nice,” he said.

Advice for other drivers includes: planning your route in advance and not being a distracted driver on the roads so you can arrive and your crew can arrive safely.

