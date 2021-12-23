Advertisement

Enjoy the sunshine this Thursday, warmer for the Christmas holiday

Gatlinburg, TN fall 2021
Gatlinburg, TN fall 2021(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a few clouds, mostly sunny with a few areas of fog this morning. Overall get ready for a warm Christmas holiday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The sunshine continues Thursday and after that cold start, we’ll warm up nicely to about 55 degrees. That’s a few degrees above average, with a light breeze out of the southwest in the afternoon.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are around 60 degrees, with extra clouds. The rain chances are looking to stay spotty Friday overnight into early Saturday. Gusts can knock around those outdoor decorations, as the wind increases Friday. We’ll have gusts up to 30 mph Friday, still 35 mph at times Friday night, and up to 40 mph gusts at times Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few showers move in Saturday night and are spotty into Sunday morning. Then back to a partly cloudy view, with a high of 64 degrees. Gusts back off, so this is a good looking afternoon for kids to play outside.

While next week comes with scattered showers at times, we’re still in the mid-60s Monday and Tuesday. The showers look to increase Monday and then be on and off most of next week. Even beyond the First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re seeing some more rain at times through the end of the week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for woman who stole from car
Police identify woman accused of breaking into car, using stolen cards
Police lights
Woman dies after falling from moving vehicle, Sevierville police say
KPD is attempting to identify the pictured woman.
KPD identifies woman following deadly assault at Pilot gas station
Garbage truck flips on Interstate 275 ramp
Garbage truck flips on Interstate 275 entrance ramp
Cosby High School
Cosby High School teacher, coach suspended following child pornography charges

Latest News

More sunshine and warmer Thursday
Cold night with the warming trend starting Thursday
Ben tracks one last cold night before a steep warming trend
Ben tracks one last cold night before a steep warming trend
Cold night with the warming trend starting Thursday
Cold night with the warming trend starting Thursday
Chilly but sunny today
Chilliest day of the week, but that warming trend is about to blow into town