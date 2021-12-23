Enjoy the sunshine this Thursday, warmer for the Christmas holiday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a few clouds, mostly sunny with a few areas of fog this morning. Overall get ready for a warm Christmas holiday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The sunshine continues Thursday and after that cold start, we’ll warm up nicely to about 55 degrees. That’s a few degrees above average, with a light breeze out of the southwest in the afternoon.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are around 60 degrees, with extra clouds. The rain chances are looking to stay spotty Friday overnight into early Saturday. Gusts can knock around those outdoor decorations, as the wind increases Friday. We’ll have gusts up to 30 mph Friday, still 35 mph at times Friday night, and up to 40 mph gusts at times Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few showers move in Saturday night and are spotty into Sunday morning. Then back to a partly cloudy view, with a high of 64 degrees. Gusts back off, so this is a good looking afternoon for kids to play outside.

While next week comes with scattered showers at times, we’re still in the mid-60s Monday and Tuesday. The showers look to increase Monday and then be on and off most of next week. Even beyond the First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re seeing some more rain at times through the end of the week.

