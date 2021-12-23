Advertisement

Former Maryville High School head coach to start at ETSU

Former Maryville head football coach George Quarles is expected to be named the next head coach of East Tennessee State University’s football program.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Maryville head football coach George Quarles is expected to be named the next head coach of East Tennessee State University’s football program, representatives with ETSU told WVLT News.

Quarles has coached for Maryville High School and Furman University in the past. While at Maryville, he reached every state championship game. He left Maryville for Furman in 2016 with 250 wins and just 16 losses.

ETSU spokespersons are set to hold a conference on Facebook at 3 p.m. Thursday to make an official announcement.

