Hazmat cleanup company assisting in Greene County tractor-trailer spill

A hazmat team has been called in to assist in cleanup following a tractor-trailer spill in Greene County.
Left lane is closed on I-81 South at MM 19 in Greene County due to an overturned tractor-trailer.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A hazmat team has been called in to assist in cleanup following a tractor-trailer spill in Greene County Thursday morning.

The spill occurred after the tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 81 near mile marker 19, officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation said. The crash closed the left southbound lane of the interstate.

The cargo spilled was identified as 43,000 pounds of wet cell batteries by TDOT officials.

