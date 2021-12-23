Hazmat cleanup company assisting in Greene County tractor-trailer spill

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A hazmat team has been called in to assist in cleanup following a tractor-trailer spill in Greene County Thursday morning.

The spill occurred after the tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 81 near mile marker 19, officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation said. The crash closed the left southbound lane of the interstate.

A Haz-Mat/environmental cleanup company has been called in to deal with the cargo (43000 pounds of wet cell batteries). Right lane remains open. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) December 23, 2021

The cargo spilled was identified as 43,000 pounds of wet cell batteries by TDOT officials.

