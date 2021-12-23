Advertisement

One dead following shooting at trailer park in Halls

The Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit opened an investigation after a man arrived at The University of Tennessee Medical Center’s Emergency Department with at least one gunshot wound.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers were notified of a man in the emergency department at the University of Tennessee Medical Center suffering from at least one gunshot wound early Tuesday morning, according to Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Kimberly Glenn.

The victim, 40-year-old Juan Alberto Rodas, was taken to the hospital by two people instead of an ambulance and was pronounced dead at UTMC, according to Glenn.

Police discovered that the shooting happened outside the city limits at a trailer park in Halls.

“The initial investigation leads Detectives to believe that the victim, suspect, and witness knew each other,” said Glenn. “The investigation will be handled by KCSO’s Major Crimes Unit, the findings will be turned over to the District Attorney General for review.”

No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

