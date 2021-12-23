‘One More Ride’ Tillman Returning to Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An early Christmas present for Hendon Hooker and the Tennessee offense. One of Hooker’s top targets, wide receiver Cedric Tillman has decided not to enter the NFL Draft pool and will return for another season on Rocky Top. He made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday afternoon saying he’s still got much to prove in Orange and White.

One of Hendon Hooker's top targets says he's coming back for "One More Ride" with the Big🍊Cedric Tillman to return to Rocky Top next season @wvlt https://t.co/yXawYR0Dwn — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) December 23, 2021

A big target at 6′3″ Tillman had better than 100 yards receiving in four of the final five games this season and was certainly a key contributor to an offense that averaged nearly 39 points a game this season under first year head coach Josh Heupel.

Tillman ranked 6th in the SEC this season catching 57 passes for 931 yards. He also had 9 touchdowns. His current six game streak with a touchdown pass is Tennessee’s longest since Joey Kent back in 1995. Again, he is just 69 yards away from a 1000 yard season, which would be Tennessee’s first since Justin Hunter back in 2012.

