Advertisement

Prince Harry, Meghan share their family Christmas card

By CNN
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The world is finally getting to see a glimpse of Lilibet, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan on their family holiday card.

It shows Harry holding redheaded Archie, while Meghan holds up Lilibet.

The picture was taken at the couple’s California home over the summer.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a Mama and a Papa, and Lili made us a family,” the couple said on their card.

Harry and Meghan went on to say that they made donations on behalf of people to several organizations that honor and protect families.

They closed the card by saying, “Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous new year. From our family to yours.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for woman who stole from car
Police identify woman accused of breaking into car, using stolen cards
Police lights
Woman dies after falling from moving vehicle, Sevierville police say
KPD is attempting to identify the pictured woman.
KPD identifies woman following deadly assault at Pilot gas station
The Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit opened an investigation after a man arrived at...
One dead following shooting at trailer park in Halls
Garbage truck flips on Interstate 275 ramp
Garbage truck flips on Interstate 275 entrance ramp

Latest News

A man wearing face masks with a mustache attached, walks down Regents Street in London,...
UK data suggest hospitalization is less likely with omicron
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of documents
Police said 17-year-old Adrian Avila and 18-year-old Anna Bella Dukes forced Elias’ little...
Man shot and killed in New Mexico while protecting younger brother
Service Animals
In the works: National monument to honor U.S Service Animals
Hunter Wilkes and Alexis “Lexi” Wilkes are survived by their two-month-old son.
Texas church mourns loss of associate pastor, wife; couple’s baby survives crash