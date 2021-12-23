Start 2022 with a hike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee State Parks are hosting guided First Day Hikes at parks across the state to ring in the New Year. All hikes are on January 1 with the exception of hikes on Dec. 31 at David Crockett Birthplace, Harrison Bay and Radnor Lake state parks.

The hikes are designed for all ages and abilities. Details on the First Day Hikes for individual parks can be found here.

Hikers are urged to prepare for the weather, have sturdy footwear, and bring water and snacks.

While everyone is encouraged to participate in the First Day Hikes, visitors are reminded that the parks are open 365 days a year and are great places anytime to improve mental and physical well-being. Tennessee State Parks have more than 1,000 miles of trails.

Tennesseans may also want to support the state parks’ Trail Pack program with donations to support the maintenance and development of trails in the parks. Each $25 Trail Pack donation provides direct funding to the Tennessee State Parks trails program. For more information, visit this link.

For general information about Tennessee State Parks, go to tnstateparks.com.

