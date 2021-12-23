Advertisement

Tennessee Athletics collecting items for Kentucky tornado relief

Tennessee Athletics is helping with tornado relief efforts in Kentucky after a tornado ripped thru the state.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics is set to partner with agencies managing the tornado disaster relief efforts in Marshall County, Kentucky, officials with the program said.

Tennessee Athletics will be collecting donations to send to Kentucky on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Staff with the program and UT’s Jones Center for Leadership and Service will staff a donation drop-off site between the Tennessee softball and soccer stadiums from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Officials said the agencies are asking for garbage bags, shelf food, cleaning supplies, sanitizing wipes, diapers, formula, paper products (plates, cups, utensils), shoes, new socks, coats and toiletries.

All donated items are set to be given to a staging warehouse in Benton, Kentucky for distribution, officials said.

