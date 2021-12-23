Tennessee Athletics collecting items for Kentucky tornado relief

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics is set to partner with agencies managing the tornado disaster relief efforts in Marshall County, Kentucky, officials with the program said.

Tennessee Athletics will be collecting donations to send to Kentucky on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Staff with the program and UT’s Jones Center for Leadership and Service will staff a donation drop-off site between the Tennessee softball and soccer stadiums from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Officials said the agencies are asking for garbage bags, shelf food, cleaning supplies, sanitizing wipes, diapers, formula, paper products (plates, cups, utensils), shoes, new socks, coats and toiletries.

All donated items are set to be given to a staging warehouse in Benton, Kentucky for distribution, officials said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.