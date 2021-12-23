Advertisement

Thousands of gifts at your fingertips at Knoxville store

If you’re looking for last minute presents, The Southern Market in Knoxville offers items from 175 vendors.
A Southern Market shopper checks out the jewelry
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re looking for last minute presents, The Southern Market in Knoxville offers items from 175 vendors. WVLT News spoke to employees at the location about shopping during the holidays.

“We’ve been so busy and we’re so thrilled we’ve found that a lot more people want to shop locally,” said Molly Hogan, the store manager.

It’s been the busiest season they’ve had, attributing it in part to more people supporting local makers and merchants.

“Some of the merchants actually, physically make some of the merchandise in here,” said Don Lawson, a vendor.

They have home décor, clothes, accessories, candles, soap, UT gear and more. The store was bustling with traffic. Kinta Flemming said she did not like online shopping.

“I am doing more shopping than I need to shop because I love shopping,” laughed Kinta Flemming, ““I like to see it, pick it up, touch it, buy it.”

Lawson said one of the most popular items is the hot chocolate bombs.

The store is open December 23 till 8 p.m. for its mingle and jingle event, offering extras when you purchase more than $25 worth of items.

It’s also open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve. It also offers free gift wrap.

