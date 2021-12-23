Warm this Christmas before a soggy pattern next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There will be no ‘White Christmas’ this year, at least not within a nine-hour-drive of East Tennessee. Winds from the south will supercharge temps into the middle 60s through the holiday weekend.

Next week (2021′s final week), we have warm rain chances.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Did you notice the warmer weather here by Thursday afternoon? No more cold nights in our 8-day forecast, as the southern wind picks up steam Friday morning. Christmas Eve should be totally dry locally, but if you’re heading north into central Kentucky, there will be a few rain showers.

The wind is the ‘big deal’ Friday. Christmas Eve - despite lots of fair-weather clouds - will be much warmer. We think the high will get into the 60s for most of the region, with 63 degrees in Knoxville. Santa will have to fly through lots of clouds early Christmas morning. Jolly St. Nick will need to shed layers (so will you)! The low Christmas morning is in the low-to-mid 50s.

There are some low rain chances Christmas Day Saturday. We’re very windy, with sustained winds of 20-30 mph and with gusts even higher. The rain chances are a little higher towards NE Tennessee and far SE Kentucky.

LOOKING AHEAD

The rain threat only climbs a little early Sunday morning. We are still quite windy. Yet again, highs are more than 15 degrees above ‘average.’ That puts us at 64 degrees Sunday.

Rain is holding off for most until late Monday, except in our far NW cities like Monticello or Jamestown. Then the blocking weather pattern breaks down a little. Showers - rain not snow - are back on Wednesday and Thursday. Right now, we’re dry on New Year’s Eve Friday!

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

