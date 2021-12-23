West Knox neighborhood puts on light display ahead of Christmas Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you drive to the end of Gray Eagle Lane, you’ll see plenty of well decorated houses for the holidays along the way. But once you get to the end of the road, you’ll realize there’s one that stands out from the others.

Sheila Marlowe said there are too many decorations to count, but there’s an estimated hundreds of Christmas themed displays all on and outside of their home. As a tradition that started with their two kids, Marlowe said it’s now been going on for more than 20 years.

That added holiday cheer comes at a cost which takes form on their monthly electric bill every December.

“200 dollars for some Christmas spirit? That’s worth it,” said Marlowe.

Since the tradition started, neighbors have gotten more and more involved.

One neighbor directly across the street said, “I’m glad I don’t have to compete with this I can just tell them to look across the street.”

Another said, “I didn’t know how big it was going to be,” after moving in just two weeks ago.

For the last two years, the whole neighborhood has been collecting canned good donations that will go to Second Harvest, as people drive form all over to see the massive display of lights. A display to large, the Marlowe’s actually built a separate garage to store their Christmas decorations. There is also a place for kids to drop off letters to Santa.

If you ever are feeling up for the task of going all out on decorations, Marlowe has some advice.

“You start with a few lights a few strands you start with the porch and how to put them all together without blowing out the fuse in your house. And you grow from there,” said Marlowe.

The lights fully turn on around six every night and will remain up at the Marlowe residence through the New Year’s weekend.

