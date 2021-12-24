Advertisement

4 people injured after shooting at Chicago-area mall

Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago,...
Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago, injuring four people.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago, injuring four people.

The incident at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook began with two people involved in a shootout in a corridor.

Police Chief James Kruger says the injuries were not life-threatening.

Kruger says three people were shot and a fourth person suffered an ankle injury while running away. One person was in custody, and police were looking for another suspect.

The outdoor mall is a major shopping destination about 15 miles west of Chicago. Shoppers who were interviewed as they were gradually released say they took cover in stores and dressing rooms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit opened an investigation after a man arrived at...
One dead following shooting at mobile home park in Halls
Gray Eagle Lane shines bright
West Knox neighborhood puts on light display ahead of Christmas Day
Police looking for woman who stole from car
Police identify woman accused of breaking into car, using stolen cards
Police lights
Woman dies after falling from moving vehicle, Sevierville police say
Dole is recalling salads processed at two of its facilities due to possible listeria...
CDC warns of 2 listeria outbreaks tied to packaged salad

Latest News

A boat moves along Wahweap Bay along the Upper Colorado River Basin, Wednesday, June 9, 2021,...
$2.5B headed to tribes for long-standing water settlements
Knoxville Unsolved Murders
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers hoping tips could help unsolved cases
Carol Aebersold graduated from UT and Oak Ridge High School
Oak Ridge native goes on to create nationwide brand ‘Elf on the Shelf’
Nashville bombing
Nashville resident remembers Christmas Day bombing