60s surge in for Christmas as rain closes out 2021

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks lots of clouds, high winds and high temps, this Christmas weekend.
One of the first signs of a strong wind crossing the mountains: these rarer stacking lenticular...
One of the first signs of a strong wind crossing the mountains: these rarer stacking lenticular clouds.(Meghan Gulledge)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Merry Christmas and happy holidays from the WVLT First Alert Weather team! Here’s to hoping you prefer warmer weather and a rough ‘hair day’ for Christmas. Limited rain chances are here late Christmas into Sunday. Not-quite-record warmth and rain showers are here as we approach 2022.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Winds start howlin’ this Christmas Eve late afternoon and overnight. Suffice it to say that Santa will be shedding layers as he approaches Tennessee, Kentucky, and the rest of the Southeast and Midwest for that matter.

Rain looks unlikely during the day, but some *will* see some sprinkles or a five-minute shower. It’s not a big deal and the need for wet weather gear is low on Christmas. Winds are the bigger story. You may end up losing a few strands of outdoor lights!

Sunday is just as warm as Christmas. We have lots of clouds and a few light rain showers.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday’s rain chances are still pretty low-end, certainly until late evening. Tuesday makes a run at 70 degrees, as stiff winds pick back up. Don’t think we will quite make it to 70 but we could land on 67 degrees. That temp - along with Wednesday’s and Thursday’s - are not that close to record highs. The threat for rain picks up late Wednesday into Thursday. Thursday brings a cold front - with lots of showers - and not much cold.

New Year’s Eve and Day are now in the 8-day forecast. We could have lots of clouds but the rain chance is relatively low next Friday.

Forecast From WVLT
Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)

