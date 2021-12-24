Advertisement

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers hoping tips could help unsolved cases

Nearly half of the murders in Knoxville this year are unsolved. Knoxville Police Department reports 39 homicides this year and 17 of those are still unsolved.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Nearly half of the murders in Knoxville this year are unsolved according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department who reported 39 homicides this year and 17 of those are still unsolved.

KPD is asking for help from the community. People can submit tips through East Tennessee Crime Stoppers. The tips are completely anonymous. You can submit them through the webpage, Facebook page, or call 865-215-7165.

Stacey Payne with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers posts reminders about unsolved cases on social media. She hopes by shining a light on those crimes, could lead to a tip submission.

“When you’re looking at the end of the year, these families are saying can we have some closure, can we have some peace of mind. who ever killed their loved one facing justice, that helps,” said Payne.

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers offers rewards for a tip that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit opened an investigation after a man arrived at...
One dead following shooting at mobile home park in Halls
Gray Eagle Lane shines bright
West Knox neighborhood puts on light display ahead of Christmas Day
Police looking for woman who stole from car
Police identify woman accused of breaking into car, using stolen cards
Police lights
Woman dies after falling from moving vehicle, Sevierville police say
Dole is recalling salads processed at two of its facilities due to possible listeria...
CDC warns of 2 listeria outbreaks tied to packaged salad

Latest News

Carol Aebersold graduated from UT and Oak Ridge High School
Oak Ridge native goes on to create nationwide brand ‘Elf on the Shelf’
Nashville bombing
Nashville resident remembers Christmas Day bombing
Zoo Knoxville celebrates birth of two lion cubs
Zoo Knoxville celebrates birth of two lion cubs
The two cubs, one male and one female, were delivered on Tuesday
Zoo Knoxville Welcomes Two New Lion Cubs