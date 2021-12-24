East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers hoping tips could help unsolved cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Nearly half of the murders in Knoxville this year are unsolved according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department who reported 39 homicides this year and 17 of those are still unsolved.

KPD is asking for help from the community. People can submit tips through East Tennessee Crime Stoppers. The tips are completely anonymous. You can submit them through the webpage, Facebook page, or call 865-215-7165.

Stacey Payne with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers posts reminders about unsolved cases on social media. She hopes by shining a light on those crimes, could lead to a tip submission.

“When you’re looking at the end of the year, these families are saying can we have some closure, can we have some peace of mind. who ever killed their loved one facing justice, that helps,” said Payne.

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers offers rewards for a tip that leads to an arrest.

