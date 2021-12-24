Firefighters responding to forest fire at Grandfather Mountain

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Linville Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a large woods fire at Grandfather Mountain on Christmas Eve.

The fire department has been responding to the scene since at least 10:30 a.m. on Friday and hasn’t provided any updates since.

The fire is on the parkway side of Grandfather Mountain in the Roseboro area. Expect smoke in the area.

More details will be provided when available.

Units are on scene of a large woods fire on the parkway side of Grandfather Mountain in the Roseboro area. Expect smoke in the area. (Linville FD)

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.