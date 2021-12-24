Advertisement

Firefighters responding to forest fire at Grandfather Mountain

Units are on scene of a large woods fire on the parkway side of Grandfather Mountain in the...
Units are on scene of a large woods fire on the parkway side of Grandfather Mountain in the Roseboro area. Expect smoke in the area.(Linville FD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Linville Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a large woods fire at Grandfather Mountain on Christmas Eve.

The fire department has been responding to the scene since at least 10:30 a.m. on Friday and hasn’t provided any updates since.

The fire is on the parkway side of Grandfather Mountain in the Roseboro area. Expect smoke in the area.

More details will be provided when available.

Units are on scene of a large woods fire on the parkway side of Grandfather Mountain in the...
Units are on scene of a large woods fire on the parkway side of Grandfather Mountain in the Roseboro area. Expect smoke in the area.(Linville FD)

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating human remains
Carol Aebersold graduated from UT and Oak Ridge High School
Oak Ridge native goes on to create nationwide brand ‘Elf on the Shelf’
Take a look at some of the restaurants around Knoxville that will be open on Christmas Day. /...
Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Knoxville
Santa tracker
Where’s Santa? Check the NORAD tracker here
Gray Eagle Lane shines bright
West Knox neighborhood puts on light display ahead of Christmas Day

Latest News

97-year-old takes role of matron of honor in grandchild’s Christmas Eve wedding
97-year-old takes role of matron of honor in grandchild’s Christmas Eve wedding
Police lights
Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating human remains
Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after they found human...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating human remains
Few showers early to more sunshine
Warmer days continue with on and off rain chances
First responders stay busy on Christmas Day.
First responders staying busy on Christmas Day