Holiday game highlights women-owned Knoxville small businesses

The Knoxville Entrepreneur Center, Let Her Speak and The Maker City have teamed up to host a holiday game highlighting 25 women-owned small businesses across Knoxville.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Entrepreneur Center, Let Her Speak and The Maker City have teamed up to host a holiday game highlighting 25 women-owned small businesses across Knoxville.

The game is based off of Bingo. Those playing visit business locations or websites to answer clues for prizes. Those that complete a bingo card can submit them to letherspeakUS.com/holidayhunt to be entered into drawings for bigger prizes.

Players can receive extra entries into prize drawings by completing whole bingo cards, visiting the businesses and getting stickers from store-owners. Winners could receive gift cards, candles and more.

Those interested in playing can get started here.

