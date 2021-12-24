Advertisement

Police searching for suspect that shot, killed Wendy’s employee

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are looking for a man that reportedly shot and killed a Wendy’s employee as they left work on December 18.

According to MPD, Terrance Edwards was involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect inside of the Wendy’s on New Covington Pike.

Police say that the suspect left the building and then waited outside until Edwards was leaving work. The suspect then approached Edwards and shot him before fleeing the scene in a dark four-door sedan.

Edwards was taken to the hospital, but did not survive his injuries.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male, 5′11″ to 6′ tall, bald and wearing glasses, a shirt with the word “FRIENDS” on the front, black athletic pants and black shoes.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

