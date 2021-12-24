A warm Christmas with limited rain chances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to clear skies and temperatures very close to 40 in many locations. This warm start will be a part of a windy afternoon as gusts will reach 25 mph at times.

WHAT TO EXPECT

You’ll notice the warmth and the winds as we move into this Christmas Eve afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 in most locations with winds SW 5-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph at times.

Otherwise enjoy the sunshine all through the day on this Friday.

There are some low rain chances Christmas Day Saturday. We’re very windy, with sustained winds of 20-30 mph and with gusts even higher. The rain chances are a little higher towards NE Tennessee and far SE Kentucky.

LOOKING AHEAD

The rain threat only climbs a little early Sunday morning. We are still quite windy. Yet again, highs are more than 15 degrees above ‘average.’ That puts us at 64 degrees Sunday.

Rain is holding off for most until late Monday, except in our far NW cities like Monticello or Jamestown. Then the blocking weather pattern breaks down a little. Showers - rain not snow - are back on Wednesday and Thursday. Right now, we’re dry on New Year’s Eve Friday!

