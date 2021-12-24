Advertisement

WATCH: How long does it take for a Christmas tree to burn?

Firefighters with Rural Metro Fire Department demonstrated what would happen if your Christmas tree caught on fire.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - How long does it take for a dry Christmas tree to catch fire?

“In this video we see, when introduced to a small heat source, it takes less than one minute for the tree, and everything around it to by engulfed by flames,” a spokesperson for the department said. “In a closed room, this would be an inferno!”

It takes less than one minute for a dry Christmas tree to catch fire, according to officials with the Rural Metro Fire Department.

“Please be careful with those live trees and keep them watered if you keep them up, you must keep them watered,” the spokesperson said.

Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Thursday, December 23, 2021

