Where’s Santa? Check the NORAD tracker here

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News has been hard at work this Christmas Eve working with officials with the Santa operation to track him as he takes his trip across the world to deliver presents to children.

Santa representatives told WVLT News that the big guy plans to start his night in Asia where it is already dark, then work his way West, following the sunset to visit each location at night.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) works with Santa to keep tabs as he takes his flight, and publishes his route in real-time on their Santa Tracker. The tracker not only follows Santa, but gives information on the places he visits from Wikipedia.

11:00 a.m. EST

Santa’s spokeselves told WVLT News that warm weather in Bangkok, Thailand has caused some of Santa’s reindeer to overheat, so he had to take a short break to get them some water. They are back in the air now, however, and delivering presents.

Location: Thailand

Presents Delivered: 1,637,458,434

10:00 a.m. EST

WVLT News also spoke with elves stationed at the North Pole, who said that Santa had to work extra quick after take-off since finalizing the Naughty and Nice List took longer than expected, due to a paper jam in the North Pole’s copy machine. They confirmed to WVLT News, however, that as of 10 a.m. EST, Santa is on schedule.

Location: Indonesia

Presents Delivered: 1,395,135,468

