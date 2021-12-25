Caught on Camera: Armed men rob Mapco

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are looking for suspects responsible for robbing the Mapco on Raleigh Millington Road.

Police say two men entered the business wearing masks and showed a handgun and rifle. The suspects then demanded money from the register and fled the scene.

Surveillance footage shows the two suspects and police gave their descriptions as follows:

Suspect 1 is an African-American male, 5′10-6′0, medium build, in his early twenties, wearing a black mask, a grey hoodie, orange pants and black sandals. He was armed with a rifle.

Suspect 2 is an African-American male, 5′6″ - 5′10″ in his late teens-early twenties, slim build, wearing a mask, a blue hoodie, gray pants and black shoes. He was armed with a handgun.

No arrests have been made at this point.

Anyone with information on the suspects are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.