Advertisement

Caught on Camera: Armed men rob Mapco

Caught on Camera: Armed men rob Mapco
Caught on Camera: Armed men rob Mapco
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:04 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are looking for suspects responsible for robbing the Mapco on Raleigh Millington Road.

Police say two men entered the business wearing masks and showed a handgun and rifle. The suspects then demanded money from the register and fled the scene.

Surveillance footage shows the two suspects and police gave their descriptions as follows:

Suspect 1 is an African-American male, 5′10-6′0, medium build, in his early twenties, wearing a black mask, a grey hoodie, orange pants and black sandals. He was armed with a rifle.

Suspect 2 is an African-American male, 5′6″ - 5′10″ in his late teens-early twenties, slim build, wearing a mask, a blue hoodie, gray pants and black shoes. He was armed with a handgun.

No arrests have been made at this point.

Anyone with information on the suspects are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

File photo
SCSO: Father, daughter found dead in home on Christmas Eve
Police lights
Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating human remains
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Music City Bowl
Music City Bowl Welcome Party canceled due to COVID-19
Knox, Anderson County Sheriff’s Offices involved in U-Haul pursuit

Latest News

James Keith Parton
Police: Partially nude man arrested after attempting to break into cars on Christmas Eve
The next WVLT First Alert Weather Day is on Wednesday for strong to severe storms that are...
Cloudy with a few drops of rain today
Michael Tyler Henegar
Report: Wanted sex offender arrested after breaking into home, stealing items
William Gage Brewster
Knoxville man arrested with over 50 pounds of marijuana on Christmas Eve
Dewayne Ray Miller
Police: Man arrested after breaking into Knoxville officer’s home, putting on uniform