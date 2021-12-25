Warmer days continue with on and off rain chances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll start out with some clouds and a few showers on Sunday, but clear out and stay very mild by the afternoon!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight we will continue to see those mostly cloudy skies with a few showers throughout the overnight hours. Winds will still gust up to 20 mph at times, but continue to die down throughout the overnight hours.

We’ll start out Sunday with stray showers, mostly cloudy skies, and temperatures near 53 degrees. Those clouds clear out by Sunday afternoon with a high of 67 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The above-average temperatures continue as we head into the last week of 2021. Expect highs in the 60s and maybe close to 70 at times.

Mostly cloudy skies return Monday with scattered showers. We’ll see those showers mainly in the evening hours. On and off showers continue Tuesday as well.

Expect a better chance, about a 40% coverage, of rain Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures drop a little bit into the lower 60s by New Year’s Eve. We look dry New Year’s Eve, but will be watching another system arriving potentially on New Year’s Day.

Saturday evening's 8-day planner (WVLT)

