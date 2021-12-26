Advertisement

Christmas tree may have started fire that killed 3 members of Pa. family

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s...
The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s Christmas tree may be to blame.(KYW via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CNN) - A Christmas Day tragedy in Eastern Pennsylvania claimed three lives.

Crews were called to the scene of a house fire Saturday morning in Quakertown, a suburb of Philadelphia.

Police say three people, 41-year-old Eric King and his two sons, died in the blaze.

King’s wife and their other child were rescued from the house and hospitalized for burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s Christmas tree may be to blame.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the King family. As of Saturday afternoon, more than $200,000 has been raised.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Santa tracker
Where’s Santa? Check the NORAD tracker here
Carol Aebersold graduated from UT and Oak Ridge High School
Oak Ridge native goes on to create nationwide brand ‘Elf on the Shelf’
Gray Eagle Lane shines bright
West Knox neighborhood puts on light display ahead of Christmas Day
Take a look at some of the restaurants around Knoxville that will be open on Christmas Day. /...
Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Knoxville
The Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit opened an investigation after a man arrived at...
One dead following shooting at mobile home park in Halls

Latest News

Few showers early to more sunshine
Warmer days continue with on and off rain chances
First responders stay busy on Christmas Day.
First responders staying busy on Christmas Day
FILE - Harvey Evans, left, and Barbara Cook arrive for a dress rehearsal of the New York...
Harvey Evans, actor in Broadway’s golden years, dies at 80
"He-Man" from Masters of the Universe on Day One at Comic-Con International on Thursday, July...
‘He-Man’ artist and toy designer T. Mark Taylor dies at 80