East Tennessee groups celebrate the first day of Kwanzaa

The first day of Kwanzaa is a day celebrating unity.
By Jared Austin
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several East Tennessee groups are celebrating the first day of Kwanzaa on Sunday. Sleeves4Needs celebrated Sunday by offering children presents and teaching them about Kwanzaa.

Sleeves4Needs chairman, Constance Every, said, “We know some kids probably got everything they wanted and we know some kids didn’t so this is another opportunity to still fulfill that.”

Every wants to make sure children do more than just receiving gifts Sunday. They want them to learn about all seven days of Kwanzaa.

“These seven principles are based on the continent of Africa and the different cultures that are based there,” Every said. “But, it’s more importantly tied to the African American community there and the culture-based roots of our Afrikana.”

The first day of Kwanzaa is called Umoja, which stands for unity.

Every said, “We want unity in our community.”

The other six days represent self-determination, collective work, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

Sleeves4Needs wants to celebrate all African-American accomplishments longer than just this week.

“We know for a fact that the contributions of the African American people have far beyond just one month,” Every said. “It’s far beyond even a seven-day period. It is a part of the American culture and the American history.”

That’s why they teach them the history of Kwanzaa while giving them a toy or a jacket.

“We want to show our community and our children that someone cares,” Every said.

If there were any presents leftover from Sunday, they will be given to other local groups hosting events this week.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

