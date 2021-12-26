Advertisement

Family comes together for Christmas after losing homes in tornado

Jesse Stevens talks to his mother at the dining table
Jesse Stevens talks to his mother at the dining table(KAIT)
By Karesse Clemons
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 12:37 AM EST
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A family that triumphed over tragedy. The December 10th tornado that ripped through Trumann destroyed the home of Jesse Stevens and his mother, Hollie.

This Christmas is different for them, but they remember why they are together.

“It’s a little different having to go different places to celebrate, but we’re all still getting to be together as a family. That’s all that matters,” he said.

Jesse remembers the night the tornado came. He was out of town at a friend’s house with his wife and kids. A call from his brother redirected his plans.

“My brother called before the called dropped and said our houses were gone, get here,” he said.

Jesse’s wife was shocked at first. His mom, Hollie, who lived a short walk down the street, was more concerned with her kids during and after the storm.

“I am just so thankful. And we will persevere, and it’s because we have each other, we have God to thank and our faith and our family,” Hollie said.

Jesse and his family were able to enjoy their Christmas together and are thankful to God that they are alive and safe.

