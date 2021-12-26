Advertisement

First responders staying busy on Christmas Day

By Jared Austin
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of families celebrated Christmas at home this year, but some first responders won’t be at home for it.

Knoxville Fire Station 14 Batallion Chief Pete Hayes along with some other firefighters were out taking calls.

“A lot of ways it’s no different than any other day. You still have to run the same kind of calls,” Hayes said.

The calls may be the same, but the feelings of working Saturday are a little different.

Hayes said, “It’s just harder being away from family on a day like today because of the type of holiday it is. It’s a family holiday. You want to be here with your family, but you’re here at work.”

Even though it’s a holiday, it doesn’t mean there’s a lack of work for the firefighters.

Hayes said, “You get family arguments and you get domestic disputes so you get calls.”

Hayes has worked for Knoxville Fire for 20 years and spent a handful of those years working Christmas. Something Hayes stresses to people this holiday season it to take care of yourself and your loved ones.

“I encourage everyone to be safe. Don’t drive while you’re under the influence and look out for each other,” Hayes said.

While families enjoy Christmas, first responders across East Tennessee are working to make sure everyone stays safe.

