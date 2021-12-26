Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating human remains

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after they found human remains in East Knox County off of Andrew Johnson Highway just after 5 p.m. on Christmas Day.

The remains were confirmed to be human by forensic personnel, KCSO officials said, though it is not clear at this time what the sex or age of the person is. Officials were also not able to confirm when they died.

“Sheriff Tom Spangler says the remains were taken to the Regional Forensic Center for proper examination,” the announcement said. “Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit will be leading the investigation which is in the preliminary stages.”

