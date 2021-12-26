Advertisement

McMinn Co. Sheriff: Georgia homicide suspect spotted in Englewood/Grudger area

Brandon Wiseman is considered armed and dangerous.
35-year-old Brandon Neil Wiseman
35-year-old Brandon Neil Wiseman(MCSO)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A homicide suspect out of Georgia was spotted in the Englewood and Grudger area in McMinn and Monroe Co. Sunday afternoon.

The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office, Englewood Police Department, and Murray County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance locating 35-year-old Brandon Neil Wiseman.

Wiseman is described as a white male, 5′10″, 177 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen with facial hair and was wearing blue jeans, a green t-shirt, work boots and a blue and white baseball cap.

According to officials, he is wanted for murder after an altercation that occurred in Murray Co., Georgia early Sunday morning.

Deputies were notified that Wiseman was tied to a business in Englewood and investigated. Shortly after, Wiseman was spotted with his sister Jessica Jenkins in a brown 1999 Nissan Pathfinder with the Tennessee license number 1U7-6J6.

Wiseman led McMinn deputies and Englewood officers on a brief pursuit before letting his sister out and disappearing across the Monroe Co. line in the Grudger area.

His sister was taken into custody.

Wiseman is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Wiseman or the Nissan Pathfinder can call the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 745-5620.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating human remains
File photo
SCSO: Father, daughter found dead in home on Christmas Eve
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Carol Aebersold graduated from UT and Oak Ridge High School
Oak Ridge native goes on to create nationwide brand ‘Elf on the Shelf’
Gray Eagle Lane shines bright
West Knox neighborhood puts on light display ahead of Christmas Day

Latest News

First responders staying busy on Christmas Day.
First responders staying busy on Christmas Day
Music City Bowl Practice in Nashville
Vols Hit the Practice Field in Nashville
File photo
SCSO: Father, daughter found dead in home on Christmas Eve
Josh Heupel
A Season for Giving Thanks