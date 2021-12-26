McMinn Co. Sheriff: Georgia homicide suspect spotted in Englewood/Grudger area

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A homicide suspect out of Georgia was spotted in the Englewood and Grudger area in McMinn and Monroe Co. Sunday afternoon.

The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office, Englewood Police Department, and Murray County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance locating 35-year-old Brandon Neil Wiseman.

Wiseman is described as a white male, 5′10″, 177 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen with facial hair and was wearing blue jeans, a green t-shirt, work boots and a blue and white baseball cap.

According to officials, he is wanted for murder after an altercation that occurred in Murray Co., Georgia early Sunday morning.

Deputies were notified that Wiseman was tied to a business in Englewood and investigated. Shortly after, Wiseman was spotted with his sister Jessica Jenkins in a brown 1999 Nissan Pathfinder with the Tennessee license number 1U7-6J6.

Wiseman led McMinn deputies and Englewood officers on a brief pursuit before letting his sister out and disappearing across the Monroe Co. line in the Grudger area.

His sister was taken into custody.

Wiseman is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Wiseman or the Nissan Pathfinder can call the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 745-5620.

