More clouds with light showers Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds increase once again tonight with some light showers Monday. The on and off rain chances continue as we head into the last week of 2021.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight we’ll see those mostly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping near 55 degrees. Expect patchy to dense fog overnight into the early morning hours on Monday.

Mostly cloudy skies stick around Monday with temperatures getting near 67 by the afternoon hours. Light rain is expected throughout the day, but mainly in the evening and overnight hours. It’ll be a little breezy at times with winds gusting from the southwest at 20+ mph

LOOKING AHEAD

The above-average temperatures continue heading into the rest of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday we’ll see highs in the upper 60s to newer 70 at times.

On and off scattered rain chances continue Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies.

Expect a better chance, about a 60% coverage, of rain Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front moves through.

Temperatures don’t drop too much though. Highs remain in the mid to upper 60s to end out the year. We should be dry during the day on New Year’s Eve, but could see light showers arrive New Year’s Eve night. A stronger cold front arrives New Year’s Day into Sunday. This brings us a big cool down for the first week of 2022.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Sunday evening's 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.