Music City Bowl Welcome Party canceled due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Music City Bowl Welcome Party between the Vols and Perdue’s Boilermakers has been canceled out of an abundance of caution, officials with the bowl told WVLT News.

Neither team involved has reported COVID-19 issues, officials said.

“While neither team has reported COVID-19 issues, the Bowl has opted to forgo its only joint player event during Bowl Week.”

The teams will still play each other on Thursday at 2 p.m. CST.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.