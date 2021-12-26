Advertisement

Music City Bowl Welcome Party canceled due to COVID-19

The teams will still play each other on Thursday at 2 p.m. CST.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Music City Bowl Welcome Party between the Vols and Perdue’s Boilermakers has been canceled out of an abundance of caution, officials with the bowl told WVLT News.

Neither team involved has reported COVID-19 issues, officials said.

“While neither team has reported COVID-19 issues, the Bowl has opted to forgo its only joint player event during Bowl Week.”

The teams will still play each other on Thursday at 2 p.m. CST.

