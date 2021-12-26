SCSO: Father, daughter found dead in home on Christmas Eve

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the deaths of a father and daughter, who were found shot in their residence on Christmas Eve.

The victims were identified as Edward W. Atkins, 70, and Melissa J. Burgess-Smith, 43.

According to Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals, officers responded to a 911 call from the 800 block of Ashville Highway at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Once on the scene, a male and female, who had each suffered a gunshot wound, were found dead.

An investigation revealed that the two were father and daughter and lived inside the home together.

Officials have not arrested anyone at the time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.