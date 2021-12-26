Advertisement

Vols Hit the Practice Field in Nashville

Tennessee continues Bowl preps for Purdue at Vanderbilt
Music City Bowl Practice in Nashville
Music City Bowl Practice in Nashville(Brian McKeegan WTVF)
By Rick Russo
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas has come and gone and after spending time with family, the Vols have rejoined their football family in Nashville. Tennessee will take on Purdue this coming Thursday in the Transperfect Music City Bowl.

Practice continued late Sunday morning at the home of in-State rival Vandy. The Commodores were the last team the Vols faced back on November 27th.

There’s always concern about rust when it comes to college teams playing in Bowl games, but the head coach says his teams’ preparation the past couple weeks has been on par with what he saw during the regular season…and fully expects his guys to bring it against the Boilermakers.

“Great energy today from the time we got into our meeting to our here on the practice field , our guys looked crisp. We got a few things we’ve got to clean up before we get to kickoff, but I li\ke the energy from our guys,” said coach Josh Heupel after practice on Sunday.

The team will practice again on Monday and also enjoy a player welcome party that evening.

And a program reminder, it’s our TN in the Music City Bowl Special coming to you live from Broadway in Nashville the night before the game, Dec. 29th here on All Vol Station

