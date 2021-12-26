Vols Hit the Practice Field in Nashville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas has come and gone and after spending time with family, the Vols have rejoined their football family in Nashville. Tennessee will take on Purdue this coming Thursday in the Transperfect Music City Bowl.

Practice continued late Sunday morning at the home of in-State rival Vandy. The Commodores were the last team the Vols faced back on November 27th.

Vols hit the practice field for the first time in Nashville on Sunday. Team worked out at Vandy Stadium and we heard from @CoachHeupelUT afterwards @wvlt @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/r1KDpQbu88 — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) December 26, 2021

There’s always concern about rust when it comes to college teams playing in Bowl games, but the head coach says his teams’ preparation the past couple weeks has been on par with what he saw during the regular season…and fully expects his guys to bring it against the Boilermakers.

“Great energy today from the time we got into our meeting to our here on the practice field , our guys looked crisp. We got a few things we’ve got to clean up before we get to kickoff, but I li\ke the energy from our guys,” said coach Josh Heupel after practice on Sunday.

The team will practice again on Monday and also enjoy a player welcome party that evening.

And a program reminder, it’s our TN in the Music City Bowl Special coming to you live from Broadway in Nashville the night before the game, Dec. 29th here on All Vol Station

