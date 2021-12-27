Cloudy with a few drops of rain today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! We’re waking up to clouds across the area which will give way to a few rain drops today.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The clouds stay with us all day with a 20% coverage of rain. Most of us will manage to stay dry.

Highs on Monday will be near 67 in Knoxville to 63 in Crossville.

Tonight we’ll have more rain chances with patches of fog and temperatures near 59 to start Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

The above-average temperatures continue heading into the rest of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday we’ll see highs in the upper 60s to newer 70 at times.

On and off scattered rain chances continue Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies.

Expect a better chance, about a 60% coverage, of rain Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front moves through.

Temperatures don’t drop too much though. Highs remain in the mid to upper 60s to end out the year. We should be dry during the day on New Year’s Eve, but could see light showers arrive New Year’s Eve night. A stronger cold front arrives New Year’s Day into Sunday. This brings us a big cool down for the first week of 2022.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.