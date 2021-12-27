First Alert Wednesday as four rounds of rain arrive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Well, buckle up! This is a very busy forecast over the next eight days. We’re in the 60s and 70s for most of it. That dramatic cool-down is still on the way early next week. And we’re detailing the big weather day, the First Alert Wednesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re still nearly 20 degrees above the late-December average. The wind is to blame. Gusts near 20-30 mph late Monday night keep out LOW 10+ degrees above the average HIGH. Light raindrops continues to be off-and-on and very light. While you may want to bring the rain gear (rain jackets rather than umbrella, because of the wind), the actual rain is light. We’re not far off of the record high, but expect to land on 71 degrees.

Numerous showers and an isolated strong thunderstorm are here in the Valley and Plateau in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday. This is a long line of rain (think of a train on a long track) that moves north and south during the day Wednesday. We’re still warm and windy on either side of that. Those numerous showers and storms earlier in the day may slightly weaken the later storms. Those storms are part of our next WVLT First Alert.

The strongest storms should start around 7:00 p.m. Eastern on the Cumberland Plateau. They move into the Valley closer to 8:00-10:00 p.m. The strongest storms (packing straight line winds, intense downpours, and a relatively low-end chance of tornadoes) are in the south Valley. These storms wrap up before dawn Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday afternoon offers up some sunshine and, briefly, some lowered humidity. We still have a lot of breezy weather but the sun pops out. High temps are still much, much above ‘normal,’ at 67 degrees. The daytime of Friday, New Year’s Day, is all dry. We’ll be watching rain moving north out of Georgia. It’s a close shave of whether it will impact your NYE plans.

Rain is looking more promising during the day Saturday. This third system of the week could have some intense thunderstorms Saturday late night. This could very well be the next WVLT First Alert. As of Monday (12/27) night, we’re waiting to get some more weather data. Sunday morning turns a lot colder, with temps plummeting through the day.

There could even be the first snowflakes of the season for many at lower elevations. We clear out later Monday and it’s a cold and clear start Tuesday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.