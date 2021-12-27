Get help setting smart business goals for 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Free help is available for aspiring entrepreneurs through a workshop January 20 at 6:00 pm.

The Shora Foundation’s The Roots Collective space at 2425 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue is hosting this first in a series of monthly 2022 workshops. January’s topic is setting smart goals.

Shora Foundation Founder Tanika Harper said, “It’s really hard for entrepreneurs to be successful throughout the year if they don’t know where they’re headed. You have to be making goals and looking back at them and tracking them to see if your business is on track and on mark for meeting the 2022 goals that you have set in place. So it’s really important that entrepreneurs start the year off with vision and goal setting.”

Harper said future workshops will include topics such as planning to pay business taxes, obtaining credit and how to manage cash flow.

The workshops are in the space newly renovated in the fall of 2021, where a couple of occupants are currently using workspace. More spaces are available, from a private office that rents for $550 each month to shared office access for $250 per month.

Harper said, “We want this place to be like an incubator. A business incubator, that in-between stage where people are growing outside of their home, but they’re not quite ready to be on their own in a commercial space. So we offer shared space that helps alleviate the burden of overhead.”

